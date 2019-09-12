Lionel Messi 'Not Sure' Barcelona Did Everything They Could to Re-Sign Neymar

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has cast doubt over whether Barcelona pulled out all the stops in their attempts to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

For most of the recent transfer window, it was reported Neymar wanted to return to the Camp Nou and Barca wanted him back, but eventually no deal could be reached, per Joaquim Piera of Sport.

Messi has now said he would have liked to see the Brazilian back in Catalonia, and he has questioned Barca's commitment to pushing the deal through, but he added the Blaugrana still have a good enough squad to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, per Sport (h/t ESPN FC):

"I would have liked for Neymar to have returned. Honestly, I'm not sure if Barca did all they could to sign him, but I know it is difficult to negotiate with PSG. I am not disappointed. We have a spectacular squad that can challenge for all, even without Ney."

Messi, 32, added Neymar "is one of the best in the world" and would have been a "big gain" if Barca had managed to negotiate a deal.



It was always going to be difficult to get Neymar back to the Camp Nou as PSG would not have wanted to lose any money on him, meaning Barca needed to at least match the £200 million fee the French cub shelled out to sign him back in 2017.

Given Barca spent £65 million on Frenkie de Jong and £108 million on Antoine Griezmann in the summer, that was potentially not feasible.

A number of players-plus-cash offers were reportedly put forward:

But no deal could be agreed.

In Neymar's four seasons at Barca between 2013 and 2017, the Blaugrana were remarkably successful, in large part thanks to the superb front line formed between the Brazilian, Messi and Luis Suarez:

That particular Barcelona team won the treble in 2014-15, the last time Barca won the Champions League, or even made a final.

It is clear that Messi is becoming frustrated by Barca's recent performances in Europe's elite competition, which they have crashed out of in tragicomic fashion in both the last two seasons with humiliating second-leg defeats to Roma and Liverpool:

Although the Argentinian superstar is still committed to Barcelona, he has made it clear that he wants another Champions League medal, per Sport (h/t ESPN):

"Barcelona is my home and I don't want to leave, but I want to win. I want to win the Champions League, it's been a long time since we won it."