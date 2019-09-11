Watch Jonathan Villar Hit MLB's 6,106th HR of 2019 for New Single-Season Record

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

History was made on Wednesday night, as Major League Baseball's single-season home run record fell.

Prior to the 2019 regular season, the most home runs teams had combined to hit in a single season was 6,105, a feat accomplished in 2017. Baseballs have been flying out of stadiums across the league all season long, and with that, the bar has been raised.

In the bottom of the seventh inning of Wednesday night's game, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar took Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson deep to left. Not only did the three-run shot give the Orioles a 5-2 lead, but it was the 6,106th dinger hit in Major League Baseball this season.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this is just the second season (along with 2017) in which there have been 6,000 long balls hit in a single season. The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees (278 home runs apiece) each entered the day having already broken the previous record (2018 Yankees, 267) for home runs by one team in a single season.

The wildest part? There are still more than two weeks to play in the regular season.