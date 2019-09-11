Kobe Bryant Clarifies IG Post After Appearing to Call out Kid for Missing Game

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

After some took issue with a caption on his Instagram post featuring his daughter's youth basketball team, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has clarified his comments and made it clear there was no malice intended.

On Wednesday, Bryant shared a "winners" photo after his daughter's team finished in fourth place:

With not a smile in sight, it appeared as though the players had picked up on the five-time NBA champion's legendary Mamba Mentality.

What rubbed some people the wrong way, though, is that he noted a player "missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time." When someone called him out on Twitter, Bryant wanted to set the record straight on both the photo and the caption:

He later added "meaning she enjoyed dance more than ball which is fine" to the caption.

Bryant has used social media to celebrate the team's growth over recent years, highlighting an impressive blowout victory over a team to which it previously lost. He also made a motivational post that showed just how far the group has come thanks to hard work.