Kobe Bryant Clarifies IG Post After Appearing to Call out Kid for Missing Game

Kobe Bryant Clarifies IG Post After Appearing to Call out Kid for Missing GameSeptember 11, 2019
After some took issue with a caption on his Instagram post featuring his daughter's youth basketball team, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has clarified his comments and made it clear there was no malice intended.
On Wednesday, Bryant shared a "winners" photo after his daughter's team finished in fourth place:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kobe sees who’s got the Mamba mentality on his daughter’s team 🐍 https://t.co/HSx9PywbyU
With not a smile in sight, it appeared as though the players had picked up on the five-time NBA champion's legendary Mamba Mentality.
What rubbed some people the wrong way, though, is that he noted a player "missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time." When someone called him out on Twitter, Bryant wanted to set the record straight on both the photo and the caption:
Kobe Bryant @kobebryant
@joshfortunatus sorry if it came across as a slight, trust me it wasn’t. I was just giving the reason for her not being in the pic. They chose not to smile for the pic I actually followed their lead. Our team has become family and this includes the 7th player
Kobe Bryant @kobebryant
@Chron_MattYoung Doing a dance to miss the game isn’t a bad thing. That’s not what I was saying. I was just giving context as to why she wasn’t in the picture. All my girls play/played diff sports. It’s all good and For the record I followed their lead on not smiling. They HATED those trophies
He later added "meaning she enjoyed dance more than ball which is fine" to the caption.
Bryant has used social media to celebrate the team's growth over recent years, highlighting an impressive blowout victory over a team to which it previously lost. He also made a motivational post that showed just how far the group has come thanks to hard work.
Team USA Upset by France in FIBA Quarterfinals