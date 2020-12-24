Hunter Henry Placed on Chargers' COVID-19 List Ahead of Broncos Game

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday ahead of the team's Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Bolts head coach Anthony Lynn didn't provide an immediate update on whether Henry would be available for the clash with Denver.

Henry has been significantly limited by injuries during his career, including a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in Week 1 last season. He was able to return after just four weeks, but it was the fourth straight year without completing a 16-game season.

The tight end also missed the entire 2018 regular season with a torn ACL, and he suffered a lacerated kidney in 2017.

Despite the durability questions, Henry has been a difference-maker when healthy.

Henry finished 2019 with 55 catches for 652 yards, both career highs, adding five touchdowns. It led the Chargers to place the franchise tag on him in the offseason, which entitled him to $10.6 million for the 2020 season, per Spotrac.

So far this season, he has 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.



The 2020 campaign remains important after he failed to sign a long-term contract this offseason, which means a significant injury could severely hurt him in this regard.

Los Angeles will move forward with Donald Parham and Stephen Anderson at tight end if Henry is out. The Chargers passing attack could be at an even greater disadvantage if wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has to sit. He's currently a game-time call. Fellow wideout Mike Williams has also been playing through a back injury.