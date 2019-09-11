Patriots Release Statement on Antonio Brown Sexual Assault Allegations

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 11, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Britney Taylor, a former trainer for New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, filed a civil lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday saying that the 31-year-old sexually assaulted and raped her on three separate occasions, per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times.

The Patriots have since released a statement, per Nick Underhill of The Athletic, noting that the organization "will have no further comment" at this time while the NFL investigates:

Per Shpigel, Taylor says the assaults took place in 2017 and 2018.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

