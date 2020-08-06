Astros' George Springer Suffers Wrist Injury, Expected to Miss 'A Few Days'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros star George Springer's bad luck with injuries continued Thursday, with the 30-year-old expected to miss a few days after straining his wrist, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

X-rays came back negative.

Springer missed 40 games last season because of two separate injuries. He was forced to sit out one month with a strained hamstring suffered during a May 24 game against the Boston Red Sox.

On September 3, Springer was forced to leave a game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning after crashing into a wall making a catch in the outfield. He was able to avoid a stint on the injured list, but he sat out the next three games after being diagnosed with a mild concussion.

Despite not having Springer available for a significant portion of the season, the Astros still led MLB with 107 wins and won the AL West for the third straight year.

Springer is a crucial piece of the Astros offense. The three-time All-Star ranked second on the team with 39 homers and third with a .383 on-base percentage and .591 slugging percentage.

Houston's lineup will be fine without Springer because of its depth. Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve are a formidable group that can put up a lot of runs in the blink of an eye.