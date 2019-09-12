Start 'Em or Sit 'Em for Fantasy Football Week 2

10 of 10

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Here's a quick look at some of the other start/sit and roster questions posed on the B/R app.

OHerman asked: "Is Devonta Freeman done?"

Eleven touches for 31 yards against the Minnesota Vikings is…ouch. But one game in which the Atlanta Falcons fell behind early is too small a sample size to write Freeman off entirely.

dblock4 wants to know: "Lamar [Jackson] or [Carson] Wentz for Week 2? Also, would you trade either of them and who?

After what he did against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, it's awfully hard to sit Lamar Jackson right now. Hold off on the trade for now unless a Godfather offer comes along.

JWB11 wonders: "How concerned should I be with the Vikings passing offense?"

Much like with Freeman, I'm not prepared to call Minny's 1940s offense from Week 1 a trend rather than an aberration—yet. If they go exceedingly run-heavy again Sunday in Green Bay, then you can worry.

MattyIce216 has a WR question: "3 out of 4. OBJ, Robert Woods, Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins."

You can't sit Odell Beckham Jr. or Sammy Watkins with Tyreek Hill out. I prefer Robert Woods over Allen Robinson II, but not by much.

Tj2450 needs RB help: "Can start 3 of 4. [Le'Veon] Bell, [Todd] Gurley, [Josh] Jacobs, [Austin] Ekeler."

Odd as it sounds, Todd Gurley gets the week off here given the uncertainty surrounding his workload.

jakeofny is looking for wideout advice: "DK [Metcalf] or Robby Anderson?"

I expect the New York Jets to make an effort to get Robby Anderson more involved in Week 2. He's my play.

TSH3 wants help with his quarterbacks: "Dak [Prescott] or Cam [Newton]?"

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers should roll against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, but Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense are already rolling. Duck the chance of an ugly Thursday game and go with Prescott in Week 2.

behrnic has two comparable wide receivers to choose from: "Tyler Boyd against 49ers or Will Fuller against Jags? Standard scoring."

Will Fuller V is always a threat for a long touchdown, but Tyler Boyd has both a better matchup and a larger target share.

kprause is angry at Mike Evans and the Tampa offense: "Is Mike Evans fantasy-relevant if Jameis Winston can't throw the ball to his own team?"

It's not like interception issues are something new with Jameis Winston. For what it's worth, Mike Evans' last two meetings with the Carolina Panthers haven't gone especially well. But he'll turn it around. Be patient.

Finally, jjdgolf has a question that's on the minds of many: "What the hell do you do with Todd Gurley?

Watching Malcolm Brown score two touchdowns last week has a lot of folks in panic mode. But you can't sell right now and get any value, and Gurley did still have 101 total yards on 15 touches in Week 1. At this point, most teams won't have much choice but to start Gurley and hope.

Have other fantasy football start/sit questions? Post them here, on the Bleacher Report app or on Twitter [@IDPSharks] and I'll do my best to help.

Gary Davenport was the Fantasy Sports Writers Association 2017 Football Writer of the Year.