Updated 2019 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Contender

Atlanta Braves (90-55)



The Braves have been the class of what was expected to be a hotly contested NL East division, building a commanding 9.5-game in pursuit of a second straight division title.

With an 18-3 record in their last 21 games and a plus-43 run differential during that span, they are arguably the hottest team in baseball, and they have to be considered a legitimate title contender.

Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. will both appear on NL MVP ballots, while the starting rotation has rounded into form with Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Dallas Keuchel all posting a sub-3.50 ERA since the All-Star break.

Odds: 0-1 (100 percent)

Washington Nationals (79-63)



A sub-.500 team in late June, the Nationals stormed back into the playoff picture and seized control of the No. 1 wild-card spot with a 19-7 month of August.

With NL MVP candidate Anthony Rendon leading the offensive charge and the three-headed monster of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin anchoring a starting rotation that ranks third in the majors with a 3.59 ERA, this team is well-positioned to make some noise in October.

That being said, an improved bullpen has been perhaps the biggest factor in the Nationals' turnaround. Veterans Fernando Rodney, Daniel Hudson and Hunter Strickland have been huge additions to the relief corps.

Odds: 1-16 (94 percent)



New York Mets (73-70)



The Mets made the surprise decision to buy rather than sell at the trade deadline, despite a 52-55 record on July 31.

An eight-game winning streak and a 17-11 record overall in August helped them make up some ground in the NL wild-card standings, but they've again fallen back with a 6-10 record in their last 16 contests.

If they are still within striking distance at the end of the week, they face the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins over a 10-game stretch before closing out the season at home against the Braves. They can't afford to let their current four-game deficit grow any larger before they get to that stretch, though.

Odds: 24-1 (4 percent)







Philadelphia Phillies (74-69)



After leading the NL East for the first two months of the season, the Phillies finally dropped into second place with a loss on June 12 that sparked a 1-9 stretch of games.

Since that initial drop in the standings, they've gone 36-40 with a minus-28 run differential, looking more like an also-ran than a legitimate contender in the process.

With road series against the Braves and Nationals as well as a three-game set in Cleveland against the Indians, they face a tough road ahead and an uphill battle in the wild-card race.

Odds: 99-1 (1 percent)







