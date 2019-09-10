Romelu Lukaku Says He Is a 'Killer on the Field,' Eyes 50th Belgium Goal

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has described himself as a "killer on the field" following his goal for Belgium in their 4-0 win over Scotland on Monday.

The Inter Milan striker opened the scoring in a routine UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying win for his side. The result sees Roberto Martinez's team extend their record to six wins from six games in Group I.

The finish took Lukaku's haul for the Red Devils to 49, and he said he's in no doubt he will eventually reach a half-century for his country, per Josh Thomas of Goal:

"I'll get to that 50th goal. I have to say that I was more concerned with the 30th, when I was able to break the record.

"I don't dream about the 50. I really don't. I'm relaxed. I am a killer on the field, but not next to it. I was happy with that goal. It was a long time ago that we had scored another goal on the counter. If we can play like this, we are deadly. The best counter-attacking team in the world."

Lukaku, Belgium's all-time record goalscorer, was on hand in the first period to cap off a sweeping counter-attack involving Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne:

The former Manchester United and Everton forward also praised the influence of De Bruyne—who grabbed three assists and a goal on the night—and the manner in which he took his goal at Hampden Park: "I am happy that I could give an assist to De Bruyne. He finished it nicely. The finish was more beautiful than the pass itself."

Lukaku is enjoying a fantastic run for the national team:

He has been in brilliant form at the start of the 2019-20 season, netting in both of his Serie A games for Inter Milan so far.

Following two years at Old Trafford, Lukaku moved on to the San Siro in the previous transfer window, with the Nerazzurri paying a reported £74 million for him.

Working under Antonio Conte at Inter, Lukaku appears to have renewed motivation and focus. Italian football journalist David Amoyal noted the 26-year-old's acquisition was part of some smart summer recruitment from the Milan giants:

Lukaku's time in Italy hasn't been entirely positive, as he was subject to racist abuse in the team's 2-1 win over Cagliari before the international break. He said "we are going backwards" when it comes to dealing with racism in football following the incident.

On the pitch, Lukaku is primed for a strong season. In Conte, he will have a manager who will inspire and improve him, while the early signs are that Serie A defences will struggle to contain him.