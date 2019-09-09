Drew Brees, Saints Stun Deshaun Watson, Texans on Wil Lutz's Walk-Off FG

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson and Drew Brees put on a show on the Monday night stage, but Wil Lutz was the hero.

The New Orleans Saints kicker drilled a game-winning 58-yard field goal as time expired to propel his team to a 30-28 victory over the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It was a career-long kick for Lutz and a stunning way for the Saints to begin their quest for a third straight NFC South title.

Brees was masterful on the final possession, starting from his own 25-yard line with 37 seconds remaining and finding Ted Ginn Jr. twice and Michael Thomas once to set up the field goal right after Watson had directed a two-play, 75-yard drive of his own that he capped with a 37-yard strike to Kenny Stills.

Brees finished 32-of-43 for 370 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Watson countered at 20-of-30 for 268 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and one rushing touchdown.

Brees Proves He Can Direct Super Bowl Run Even in Game-Managing Role

Put another incredible performance on Brees' resume.

There is no questioning his status as one of the game's all-time legends as a Super Bowl champion, 12-time Pro Bowler and the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards. He is a surefire Hall of Famer who is now just 17 touchdown passes behind Peyton Manning for the all-time lead in that category as well.

Still, he is 40 years old and will naturally take something of a backseat at times in the Saints' 2019 offense.

New Orleans scored just three points in the first half but transitioned Brees into the role of efficient game-manager as the focus shifted to Alvin Kamara for extended stretches in the second half. Rather than giving him straight handoffs, the Saints put him in space with pitch plays, read-option looks with Taysom Hill and opportunities as a pass-catcher against linebackers.

He is so shifty that most cornerbacks have trouble guarding him, let alone slow-footed defenders from the front seven.

While Kamara didn't find the end zone with 97 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards, he did set up multiple scores in the second half with a 41-yard catch facing man coverage against linebacker Zach Cunningham and a 28-yard run on a pitch play as he continued to bounce off tacklers down the stretch.

Brees' transition to a game-manager features more than just Kamara, as there may not be anyone better in the league at finding open spaces underneath a defense and coming down with contested catches than the sure-handed Thomas.

The Ohio State product set the record for the most receptions in the first three seasons of a career and picked up right where he left off Monday with 10 catches for 123 yards. The attention he draws on every play helped open up lanes for Ginn (101 yards) throughout the game and Hill and Tre'Quan Smith on their touchdown catches.

Even with Kamara and Thomas, the Saints aren't going to win the Super Bowl if Brees fails to deliver with other options when the tandem is swarmed in crunch time.

As if on cue, his first pass that traveled over 20 yards through the air (per ESPN's broadcast) came on the play before the two-minute warning when he found Ginn for 41 yards to set up a field goal. While Watson answered with a go-ahead touchdown, Brees bolstered his legendary status with a surgical six-play drive in the final 37 seconds to set up Lutz's heroic kick.

New Orleans can ride the talent of Thomas and Kamara as Brees shifts to a background role for much of the season, but the end goal of a Lombardi Trophy depends on him delivering in crunch time. He proved he can still succeed in that environment in thrilling fashion.

What's Next?

The Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South showdown in Week 2, while the Saints hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game.

