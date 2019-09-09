Marcel Halstenberg Scores Debut Goal, Germany Beat Northern Ireland 2-0

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Germany got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track Monday, beating Northern Ireland 2-0. Marcel Halstenberg scored the opener, his first for Die Mannschaft, and Serge Gnabry doubled the lead late.

Northern Ireland were arguably the best side in the first half but conceded just minutes into the second period. They pressed for an equaliser but couldn't find a way past Manuel Neuer, and conceded a second goal in stoppage time.

Die Mannschaft had lost their last outing against the Netherlands. Monday's win puts them in the lead of Group C, tied with Northern Ireland on points.

While the Germans were the obvious favourites entering this match, the hosts made the brighter start and nearly opened the scoring after seven minutes. A careless pass from Toni Kroos gave Conor Washington a good look on goal, but Neuer made a fine save.

The Northern Irish side dominated the first 15 minutes, hoping to do damage with a series of long throws. Timo Werner was completely isolated, even after Die Mannschaft took control of possession and started to push into enemy territory.

George Saville made a heroic block to deny Kroos, requiring treatment as a result, but the pressure continued to build. A Werner effort was blocked and went narrowly wide―with some Germans appealing for handball―and Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an astonishing save on Niklas Sule.

For all of the pressure, chances were relatively rare, and too often, the Germans were forced into hoofing the ball into the box. They also lost Matthias Ginter to injury before the half-time break:

The pressure relented after Ginter's departure, and Northern Ireland were the better side in the final 10 minutes.

The half ended with a minor incident between Kroos and Paddy McNair, with the former taking offence at a hard foul, as well as two more great chances.

Washington nearly steered a cross past Neuer, who showed off his reflexes to keep the ball out, and Peacock-Farrell made a fine stop of his own to keep Werner from finding the target.

Sports writer Ronan Murphy thought the hosts more than held their own in the first half:

TV presenter Colin Murray was impressed with what he saw:

But all of their hard work came undone minutes into the second half. Werner nodded on a cross that landed beautifully for Halstenberg, who blasted a volley past the helpless Peacock-Farrell.

Sports writer Lars Pollmann credited Julian Brandt's initial cross:

Lukas Klostermann nearly doubled the lead minutes later, shooting over from an excellent position. Germany were all over the hosts at this point, with more chances falling to Marco Reus and Werner.

McNair and Kroos continued their personal battle, and the former was furious when he went down in the box after making contact with the Real Madrid man, but a penalty wasn't given.

Steven Davis perhaps should have equalised on the hour mark, pulling a shot wide after a smart counter-attack. Substitute Kai Havertz also went close on the other end of the pitch, heading wide.

Northern Ireland spent most of the contest pressing as high as possible, and the tactic took its toll, as they ran out of gas late. Germany easily played out the contest, holding on to their slender advantage, and a quick counter saw Havertz tee up Gnabry to add to the lead in injury time.