Rosenhaus Says There Was No Scheme to Get Antonio Brown from Raiders to Patriots

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, appeared on ESPN's First Take on Monday morning and said the superstar wideout didn't force his release from the Oakland Raiders so he could sign with the New England Patriots:

"That is absolutely not true. We were really trying to make this work with the Raiders throughout the process, really up until the day he was released. We had no idea whether the Patriots would be interested. In fact, I didn't have any communication with the Patriots until well after he had been officially released after 4 o'clock. There was definitely not any scheme to get him to New England or any other team.

"What happened was essentially because of the fines that Antonio had, the Raiders took the position that they could've potentially voided his contract and that was not something that Antonio was comfortable with moving forward. The relationship became fractured between Antonio and the front office, unfortunately, and essentially that is what led to the demise.

"But there was no intent to get out of this deal. It wasn't premeditated at all. In fact, Antonio was prepared to play on Monday night. It wasn't until the fines and the letters and everything that this deal fell apart. Thankfully, everything is exciting now with the Patriots."

               

