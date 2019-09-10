USA vs. Uruguay: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Uruguay's chances of leaving St. Louis with a win over the United States on Tuesday look slim with strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani missing through injury.

Paris Saint-Germain's Cavani is dealing with a hip problem, while Barcelona No. 9 Suarez is recovering from a calf injury.

Even so, La Celeste will arrive at Busch Stadium with a squad loaded with quality in midfield and athleticism in defence. Serie A duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vecino will control possession in the middle, while Jose Gimenez will limit chances.

Despite Uruguay lacking a cutting edge up top, the U.S. will also miss inspiration in attack after Christian Pulisic returned to Chelsea following Friday's 3-0 defeat to Mexico.

Losing to El Tri, coupled with the absence of the 20-year-old, explains why Uruguay are heavy favourites to win.

Date: Tuesday, September 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Soccer MatchPass, fuboTV.

Odds

USA: +275 (bet $100 to win $275)

Uruguay: +110

Draw: +220

Odds per Caesars.

Pulisic is one of many key players USA head coach Gregg Berhalter will be without, per USSoccer.com: "John Brooks, Sean Johnson, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen were released back to their clubs on Saturday morning."

Not having the Chelsea man's pace, technique and vision will leave Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent overburdened in attack. He will struggle to get free of Atletico Madrid centre-back Gimenez and won't be able to bully Sporting CP defender Sebastian Coates in the air.

Carlos Gonzalez/Associated Press

Unlocking a Uruguay defence also featuring the experience of 32-year-old full-back Martin Caceres will demand a bold approach from the hosts. Yet staying on the front foot has been a problem for the U.S. in big matches.

Pulisic was critical of how his nation approached the game against El Tri, per ESPN FC:

The U.S. can't risk another passive approach, particularly against the guile of Juventus playmaker Bentancur.

While the 22-year-old can exploit spaces between the lines, he is unlikely to have the support of Lucas Torreira, who was withdrawn during Friday's 2-1 win over Costa Rica, per Callum Vurley of the Daily Star.

If Bentancur gets time in the final third, he and Girona forward Cristhian Stuani will be enough to guide Uruguay to a win.