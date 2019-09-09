King: NFL Doesn't Plan to Investigate Antonio Brown's Behavior, Patriots Signing

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL reportedly does not plan to investigate the circumstances that led to Antonio Brown's departure from the Oakland Raiders and quick signing with the New England Patriots.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the league will also not look into "whether it set a precedent that if a star player doesn't like where he is, he can act up for three or four days and drive a team so crazy that it will release him."



The Raiders released Brown on Saturday, and he agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots by the late afternoon. Brown's departure came after a falling out with the franchise, particularly with general manager Mike Mayock, after he was fined for missing two mandatory team activities while appealing the NFL's ban of his preferred helmet.

