Tottenham's Danny Rose Says Summer Transfer Reports Weren't 'Entirely True'

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has discussed the speculation that surrounded his future in the summer and said not all of it was true.

Rose was not taken on Spurs' tour of Asia in July having been put up for sale, but he remained at the club beyond the end of the transfer window.

Per Goal's Josh Thomas, he said:

"Not everything that was publicised in the summer was entirely true, and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened but I don't want to focus on negativity at the minute.

"I guess I should be happy with maybe being up for sale and having started the first four games for Tottenham and the first England game of the campaign.

"I can't lie I am very happy, but I just want to say that everything that was written in the summer wasn't entirely true."

Per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Spurs confirmed the reason Rose was left out of the squad for the tour:

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Tottenham turned down a £14 million deadline-day bid for Rose from Watford.

John Cross of the Mirror also reported Paris Saint-Germain were interested in the 29-year-old before the European transfer window closed.

Although he was left out of the club's tour of Asia, he was included in their squad for the Audi Cup. He started both of their games as they beat Real Madrid 1-0 and Bayern Munich on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Spurs signed Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in the summer, but the 19-year-old is yet to play for his new club because of a hamstring injury. Ben Davies hasn't been fit either, allowing Rose to keep his place for the start of the season.

The England international hasn't enjoyed the best of starts, though.

Football writer Marc Benamram was critical of his performance in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Aston Villa:

Spurs blogger Chris Miller observed his struggles after their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, though he also offered a defence of the player:

He'll need to improve if he's to remain in the side when Sessegnon and Davies return to fitness.

Rose joined the north London outfit as a teenager in 2007, and he has been a regular in the side since he returned from a loan spell with Sunderland in 2013.

He'll have just one year remaining on his contract next summer, though, so it seems likely he'll move on, if he doesn't leave in January.