WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

2 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

From the very start of the tournament, it was said a new King of the Ring would be crowned at Clash of Champions. Even on Monday Night Raw, this was still the case.

On Tuesday's SmackDown, though, WWE quietly changed everything by putting up a graphic that Baron Corbin and Chad Gable would fight in the final on the next episode of Raw instead.

At best, the rationale is that the tournament's conclusion is a hook for viewers. In theory, Raw will draw a better rating if fans want to tune in to see who wins as opposed to just the fallout from Clash of Champions.

That's giving everyone the benefit of the doubt that it wasn't just due to poor planning, though. WWE probably didn't realize until Tuesday how many matches were on the card and felt the need to bump one off the lineup, with this getting the axe.

In either scenario, it has diminished the tournament. Being taken off the card gives off the perception that it wasn't important enough to be featured, so the winner is now lesser as a result for winning a match that isn't as meaningful.

Had it stayed at Clash of Champions, it would have been seen as the equivalent of a title match. Now, it's not as special, because it's just another match on Raw with only a pinch more glitz and glamor surrounding it.