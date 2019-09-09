NFL Week 2 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots could be in line for lopsided victories for the second straight week.

Fresh off their 49-point win over Miami, the Ravens are a double-digit favorite in Week 2 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Miami faces the unenviable task of hosting the Patriots, who waxed Pittsburgh at Gillette Stadium.

The large spreads assigned to the Ravens and Patriots might be hard for some to bet, but when you break down the numbers, the favored sides could prevail.

NFL Week 2 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.



Thursday, September 11

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-6.5) (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, September 15

Buffalo (-2) at New York Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston (-8.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Detroit (1 p.m., CBS)

New England (-16) at Miami (1 p.m., CBS)

Arizona at Baltimore (-12.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas (-5) at Washington (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Green Bay (-3) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco (-2) at Cincinnati (1 p.m., Fox)

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-4.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Kansas City (-9.5) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Chicago at Denver (-1) (4:25 p.m. Fox)

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams (-3) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Atlanta (Pick) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, September 16

Cleveland (-2.5) at New York Jets (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

Arizona at Baltimore (-12.5)

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson made a statement to the rest of the NFL in Week 1 that he can thrive as a dual-threat quarterback.

After marveling with his running in 2018, the second-year signal-caller unleashed a 324-yard, five-touchdown fury on the Miami defense.

By the time the contest reached halftime, the Ravens racked up 42 points, with Jackson combining with Marquise Brown, Willie Snead and Miles Boykin for scores.

After the 59-10 victory, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner threw shade at the critics who thought he could not develop into a consistent NFL passer, per SportsCenter:

In fact, the 22-year-old became the first NFL player to throw for a quintet of touchdowns in the opener since Peyton Manning did so in 2013, according to ESPN:

Arizona has the unfortunate task of trying to stop Jackson and Co. in Baltimore's home opener Sunday.

Kliff Kingsbury's side made a valiant effort against Detroit and forced a tie, but it still conceded 361 of its 477 yards through the air.

Now, the Cardinals must go on a road trip to the eastern seaboard to take on a defense that forced a trio of turnovers in its opener.

While Arizona's home comeback was nice, it still has plenty to work on to be able to contend with teams such as Baltimore.

A year ago, the Ravens won three home games by double digits, including a 47-3 September thumping of the Buffalo Bills.

The Cardinals should keep the matchup closer than that, but expect some tough sledding for Kyler Murray in his inaugural road appearance.

New England (-16) at Miami

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Sixteen points is a massive line for any NFL team, and it is a sign of respect to the Patriots that an away total started that large.

In some cases, hosts can be awarded an extra point or two because of home-field advantage, but that's not the case with the Dolphins. If you apply the spread to their Week 1 totals, New England would cover by seven points.

Given how well New England played and how poor of an effort Miami put out, it is going to be hard to convince anyone to take the Dolphins.

Three of New England's five victories over AFC East opposition in 2018 featured a winning margin above 16.

The lone divisional defeat suffered by Bill Belichick's side came at Hard Rock Stadium, but Miami's top passer, rusher and receiver from that game are no longer on the roster.

The last time Ryan Fitzpatrick lined up against the Patriots, he was on the wrong end of a 41-3 loss as a member of the New York Jets. In that game, he tossed for 136 yards and two interceptions.

New England should be familiar with the 36-year-old following his stints with the New York Jets and Buffalo, and if its secondary silences his receivers—as it did in Week 1 versus Pittsburgh—it could be a long day for Miami.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.