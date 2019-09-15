Will 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Show Up at WWE Clash of Champions 2019?

Credit: WWE.com

As stacked as Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions 2019 event appears on paper, one Superstar conspicuous by his absence is "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who has had the entire WWE Universe buzzing since his return at SummerSlam.

Aside from the grudge match between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan, a championship will be contested in every match on the show, so it makes sense for Wyatt to not wrestle. However, it would be inexcusable for him to not make his presence felt in some form or fashion Sunday considering the massive amount of momentum he has.

Although he hasn't stepped into the ring since squashing Finn Balor at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Wyatt has managed to remain relevant on Raw in recent weeks. That said, fans will want more than another episode of Firefly Fun House from The Fiend come Clash of Champions.

After rumors run rampant regarding Wyatt potentially contending for the Universal Championship in the not-so-distant future, The Eater of Worlds addressed the reports on Firefly Fun House and went so far as to challenge the winner of Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions to a match at Hell in a Cell.

Now he has basically admitted that he has the gold in his sights, there should be nothing stopping him from crashing this Sunday's pay-per-view main event. In fact, the idea of The Fiend showing up at the end of the night might be more exciting than the outing itself.

Furthermore, interference from The Fiend would make sense as a potential finish to Rollins vs. Strowman, especially if WWE doesn't want either individual to endure a loss at this stage of the storyline.

As cool as it would be to see The Fiend resurface at Clash of Champions, a no-contest would be a weak conclusion for the Universal Championship match, assuming it closes out the event. If WWE wants to protect both Rollins and Strowman, then it shouldn't have booked the bout to begin with.

WWE can avoid that by saving The Fiend for afterward or by holding Rollins vs. Strowman earlier in the evening. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks could easily headline the show given it's been the best-built matchup going into Clash of Champions.

Regardless of what is positioned as the main event, Wyatt must pop up on the pay-per-view to the set the stage for The Fiend vying for Raw's top prize inside Satan Structure's in October.

Wyatt targeting Rollins and Strowman on Sunday would likely plant the seeds for a Triple Threat at Hell in a Cell. Despite WWE's best efforts to make Strowman relevant again as of late, there's no reason for him to continue chasing the title beyond Clash of Champions.

The Monster Among Men has fallen short of capturing the prestigious prize enough times that it's difficult to take him seriously when it comes to fighting for the gold. It would be best for Wyatt to be Rollins' sole opponent at Hell in a Cell to ensure that the focus is on The Fiend.

From there, the only logical outcome would be for Wyatt to walk out of Hell in a Cell as the new universal champion. He's the hottest act in WWE, and it would be asinine for The Fiend's first defeat to come so soon.

Until then, it's important that WWE keeps The Field special by not overexposing him on WWE TV. They have done an excellent job of that, but it will be harder to resist having him on Raw every week once he becomes the universal champion.

Wyatt has laid out the likes of Kurt Angle, Jerry "The King" Lawler and Mick Foley over the past two months and has looked destructive in doing so. The next step is for The Fiend to cement his spot in the Universal Championship picture, starting Sunday.

Clash of Champions needs a cliffhanger that will not only get fans talking but convince them to tune in to Raw on Monday. An appearance from The Fiend would accomplish just that.

