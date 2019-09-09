England vs. Kosovo: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

England can open up breathing room at the top of Group A in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying if they defeat Kosovo on Tuesday, but they must end their opponent's 15-match unbeaten run to do so.

Gareth Southgate's side have won each of their three qualifiers and sit one point clear at the top of the five-team pool ahead of their first encounter against Kosovo.

That counts for the group as well as historically; this will be the first time the two nations have faced one another, with Kosovo peaking at just the right time if they're to make a lasting impression.

Date: Tuesday, September 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Odds

England: 1-12

Draw: 12-1

Kosovo: 25-1

Via Oddschecker.com



Preview

Both teams bring winning form to St. Mary's after already triumphing during this international break. England walloped Bulgaria 4-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, while Kosovo came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

That comeback saw Kosovo clinch back-to-back victories for the first time in 2019 and extended their unbeaten run to 15 games, per Squawka:

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scored three in England's romp against Bulgaria—two from the penalty spot—though there was still room for improvement as far as Southgate will be concerned.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green recently appeared on BBC 5 Live Sport and warned second-placed Kosovo could be the surprise threat during this stage:

Kane's hat-trick against Bulgaria took him up to 25 career international goals in his 40th England appearance, one goal in front of West Ham United legend Geoff Hurst.

The striker spoke to ITV after Saturday's seamless win and lavished praise on scoring partner Raheem Sterling, who has translated his Manchester City form onto the international stage:

Coach Bernard Challandes saw Kosovo take both their Group A wins from their last two qualifiers. Despite the alarming bells ringing around their rising threat, England should still have the reserves and then some to take three points.

Kosovo recently edged Bulgaria 3-2 to clinch their second win in three away games. The team beat Malta 5-0 away in November, but they've also had low-scoring draws at Azerbaijan (0-0), the Faroe Islands and Montenegro (both 1-1) in the past 12 months.

England haven't been beaten in regulation since they lost 2-1 at home to Spain almost exactly a year ago, and they hope to clinch a third consecutive clean sheet when Kosovo travel to Southampton.