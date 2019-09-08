James Maddison Wants to Play at 'Highest Level' Amid Manchester United Rumours

James Maddison Wants to Play at 'Highest Level' Amid Manchester United RumoursSeptember 8, 2019
Leicester City midfielder James Maddison wants to play at the "highest level" amid speculation that Manchester United want to bring him to Old Trafford.
The 22-year-old spoke about his future while with the England squad ahead of Tuesday's UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifier against Kosovo at Wembley Stadium, per Simon Mullock at the Sunday Mirror.
"I want to play at the highest level my ability will allow me to," he said. "I like to think I've my head screwed on with the transfers I've made. I've played League One, in Scotland, the Championship and the Premier League. I worked my way up."
The Red Devils are planning on making a move for Maddison in the January transfer window but may have to wait until the end of the season to tempt Leicester into talks, according to John Richardson at the Sunday Mirror.
Maddison is one of the Premier League's rising stars. He came to prominence with Norwich City after forcing his way into the team in and was named the Canaries' Player of the Season for 2017-18:
James Maddison @Madders10
Would just like to say Thankyou to every one of you Canaries who voted for me as your Player of the Season❤️ Also to my teammates for Players Player of the Season! Loved every minute of this year🔰#NCFC #JM23 https://t.co/WiyLoANb1d
His performances at Carrow Road saw him snapped up by Leicester in June 2018 for in the region of £20 million, per BBC Sport.
The midfielder has continued his trajectory at the King Power Stadium and racked up more individual awards:
James Maddison @Madders10
With the amount of fantastic young players we have at Leicester, it makes it even more special to win Young Player Of The Season on my debut campaign in the @premierleague. Thankyou so much to the supporters who voted for me. Proud 👊🏻💙 https://t.co/8qs65uU37h
Maddison was called up to the England squad after a bright start to the season and will be hoping to make his debut against Kosovo:
Leicester City @LCFC
🥇 Through balls 🥉 Assists 🥉 Crosses @Madders10 is in the top 3⃣ for these attacking stats in the #PL so far this season 👏 https://t.co/l4tj4SkggK
Meanwhile, Manchester United look in need of midfield reinforcements after allowing players such as Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera to leave in 2019. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also willing to sell Paul Pogba in the summer, according to Pete Jenson for MailOnline.
The experienced Nemanja Matic and Fred are out of favour at Old Trafford and have yet to start a match for the Red Devils this season.
Blogger Liam Canning thinks Manchester United should go for Maddison:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
If Man Utd are continuing down this path of homegrown British talent, James Maddison should be next on the list. Can play a number of midfield positions and is class.
Manchester United signed centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester in the summer, but they may be tempted to return for Maddison should he maintain the form he has shown since signing for the Foxes.
