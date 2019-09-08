James Maddison Wants to Play at 'Highest Level' Amid Manchester United Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison wants to play at the "highest level" amid speculation that Manchester United want to bring him to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old spoke about his future while with the England squad ahead of Tuesday's UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifier against Kosovo at Wembley Stadium, per Simon Mullock at the Sunday Mirror.

"I want to play at the highest level my ability will allow me to," he said. "I like to think I've my head screwed on with the transfers I've made. I've played League One, in Scotland, the Championship and the Premier League. I worked my way up."

The Red Devils are planning on making a move for Maddison in the January transfer window but may have to wait until the end of the season to tempt Leicester into talks, according to John Richardson at the Sunday Mirror.

Maddison is one of the Premier League's rising stars. He came to prominence with Norwich City after forcing his way into the team in and was named the Canaries' Player of the Season for 2017-18:

His performances at Carrow Road saw him snapped up by Leicester in June 2018 for in the region of £20 million, per BBC Sport.

The midfielder has continued his trajectory at the King Power Stadium and racked up more individual awards:

Maddison was called up to the England squad after a bright start to the season and will be hoping to make his debut against Kosovo:

Meanwhile, Manchester United look in need of midfield reinforcements after allowing players such as Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera to leave in 2019. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also willing to sell Paul Pogba in the summer, according to Pete Jenson for MailOnline.

The experienced Nemanja Matic and Fred are out of favour at Old Trafford and have yet to start a match for the Red Devils this season.

Blogger Liam Canning thinks Manchester United should go for Maddison:

Manchester United signed centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester in the summer, but they may be tempted to return for Maddison should he maintain the form he has shown since signing for the Foxes.