US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Bianca Andreescu joined the ranks of Grand Slam winners on Saturday, beating Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in a strong showing in the US Open final.

The 19-year-old grabbed early breaks in each set and fought off a late comeback from the six-time champion. For her efforts, she'll take home $3,850,000 of the $42,860,000 total prize money allotted to the women's tournament. Williams will earn $1,900,000 as the runner-up.

Here are the highlights of the final:

Andreescu is having a breakthrough 2019 campaign and previously won the Indian Wells tournament and the Rogers Cup. She will be entering the WTA Top 10 for the first time in her young career after the win:

While she started the final as the underdog, Andreescu was rarely troubled. A break in the very first game and an early 2-0 lead in the second set gave her all the momentum she needed, and while Williams fought back from a 5-1 deficit and a match point in the second, she always seemed a step slow in the rallies.

Both players relied heavily on big winners, and it was Andreescu who was better at limiting unforced errors, committing just 17 compared to the 37-year-old's 33. Williams had 33 winners, but also committed eight double faults and converted just 30 percent of her second serve into points.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Williams remains one of the sport's very best, even at the age of 37, but has now lost four major finals in the last two years. Andreescu is the second consecutive winner of the US Open to enjoy a major breakthrough at Flushing Meadows―Naomi Osaka was the defending champion―and with 15-year-old Coco Gauff also making waves, a new generation of superstars appears to be on the rise.

Andreescu was apologetic after the win, per sports writer Devin Heroux:

Williams said she was glad her loss came to Andreescu and not someone else, per sportswriter Caroline Cameron:

The next major engagement on the WTA calendar is the Zhengzhou Open, starting on September 9.