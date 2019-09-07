Video: Bianca Andreescu Apologizes After Beating Serena Williams in 2019 US Open

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Bianca Andreescu left Serena Williams stuck at 23 career Grand Slam titles by upsetting her 6-3, 7-5 in Saturday's U.S. Open final.

Afterward, the 19-year-old Canadian apologized for upsetting the pro-Serena crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City:

Andreescu was responding to ESPN's Tom Rinaldi, who asked what she most had to overcome in order to claim her first career Grand Slam title. She disclosed the answer was "the crowd" as spectators became especially raucous when Williams fought from match point at 5-1 down in the second set to get as close as 5-5.

While Williams will now have to wait until January to try to tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, the 37-year-old was gracious in defeat, saying, "If anyone [else] could win this tournament—outside of Venus—I'm happy it's Bianca":

Williams' storied career aside, Andreescu's journey is remarkable in its own right. She failed to qualify at Flushing Meadows last year and became the first player to win it all in their U.S. Open debut this year:

Andreescu is now 8-0 against top-10 opponents in 2019.