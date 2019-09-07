Serena Williams Stunned by Bianca Andreescu in 2019 US Open Women's Final

Bianca Andreescu added another sterling achievement to her breakthrough season as she upset 23-time major winner Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to win the U.S. Open on Saturday in New York.

Andreescu, 19, won her third 2019 tournament after victories at Indian Wells and the Rogers Cup.

The first-time major winner held a few notable statistical advantages, committing just 17 unforced errors to Williams' 33 and winning 39.1 percent of her second-serve points against Williams' 30.2 percent.

Seeded No. 15 in the draw, Andreescu gained early momentum after breaking Williams in the first game of the first set despite being down 40-15.

The Canadian's excellent forehand helped her keep an edge over Williams throughout the set, evidenced by this winner:

She broke Williams again to take the first set.

Arash Madani of Sportsnet summed up Andreescu's first-set performance well:

Andreescu took a 2-0 lead in the second set with an early break and served to take the match while up 5-1, but Williams' resolve shined through thanks to two gutsy break points that helped her tie the second set at five.

Andreescu battled back, however, holding serve before breaking Williams again to become the first Canadian tennis player to win a singles major.

Her astounding rise to the top is exhibited by a few facts: She was ranked 243rd in the world Oct. 21, 2018, per CoreTennis, and was outside the top 100 into 2019.

But Andreescu has been a dominant force ever since, as Tumaini Carayol of the Guardian noted:

Williams has now lost four major finals in the last two years, but that pales in comparison to the stunning accomplishment of her even returning to the court after suffering significant post-pregnancy complications.

She has since reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals twice apiece, and her 23 Grand Slams still stand alone as the most in the Open era, which began in 1968.

But this was Andreescu's afternoon in New York, and she now has a major title to her name before turning 20 years old.

