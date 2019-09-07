Raiders' Jon Gruden: 'At Least I Got to Meet Antonio; Never Got to Meet Khalil'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has maintained his sense of humor in the wake of a memorable week that culminated with Antonio Brown being released Saturday.

Speaking to reporters about the decision to part ways with Brown, Gruden jokingly used another infamous split the Raiders had with a star one year ago.

"At least I got to meet Antonio," he said. "I never got to meet Khalil [Mack]."

If you recall, Mack was a holdout all last summer until the Raiders finally dealt him to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 1.

The first indication Gruden had a funny bone was early in the 2018 regular season when he spoke about the difficulties of finding a great pass-rusher.

Brown's tenure with the Raiders ended before it really got started, though it was certainly a memorable run considering he never played in a game. The 31-year-old initiated an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock during Wednesday's practice, apologized during a team meeting Friday and was set to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, per ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Saturday started with Brown demanding to be released in an Instagram post. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted it was triggered because the Raiders fined him $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team, which voided the guaranteed money on his contract.

The Raiders chose to grant Brown's wish rather than continue to deal with the off-field dramatics of the seven-time Pro Bowler.

At least Gruden will always have those memories of Brown's few days on the practice field in Oakland.