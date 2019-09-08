Premier League Week 5 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield, while Manchester City travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City when the Premier League returns for the fifth week of the 2019/20 season on Saturday.

The top two should win comfortably, but things may not run as smoothly for Arsenal away to Watford on Sunday. It will mark the first game of Quique Sanchez Flores' second spell as Hornets manager after the Spaniard replaced Javi Gracia, who was sacked on Saturday with the side bottom of the table, per BBC Sport.

Week 5 Fixtures and Picks

Saturday, September 14

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET (Liverpool)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Manchester United vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Sheffield United vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (United)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (Spurs)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Norwich City vs. Manchester City: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET (City)

Sunday, September 15

Bournemouth vs. Everton: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET (Bournemouth)

Watford vs. Arsenal: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET (Arsenal)

Monday, September 16

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET (West Ham)

Aguero and Salah to Maintain Scoring Runs for Top 2

It's no surprise that last season's top two are again setting the pace in the scrap for the title. Both Liverpool and City are led by some of the most gifted attackers in the division.

No striker is in better form than City frontman Sergio Aguero. The Argentinian has found the net six times already and has received ample support from Kevin De Bruyne, who has four assists to his credit.

Raheem Sterling has also chipped in with five goals, underlining the champions' status as the most productive attacking force in England's top flight. Those numbers should concern a Norwich defence breached 10 times in four league games.

The Canaries have no problem scoring goals thanks to striker Teemu Pukki and midfielder Todd Cantwell, but they won't be able to keep pace with Aguero and Co.

Salah, meanwhile, has tallied three goals through four matches, and while his decisions haven't always pleased team-mate Sadio Mane, the Egyptian is still the Liverpool player opposing teams fear the most.

Dealing with the pace and movement of Salah and Mane is the challenge facing Newcastle United's back line. The Magpies have adopted a three-man defence on Steve Bruce's watch, but Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett are unlikely to keep Salah quiet for long.

While a lot of the focus will be on how Salah and Mane coexist, Reds skipper Jordan Henderson believes the prolific duo will be fine:

If so, Liverpool will have little trouble brushing aside Newcastle at Anfield.

Predictions: Newcastle United 0-3 Liverpool; Norwich City 1-4 Manchester City

Arsenal to Ruin Flores' Return

Sanchez Flores was dismissed in 2016 despite becoming the first manager to achieve Premier League survival with the Hornets. His tenure also included a run to the 2016 FA Cup semi-finals, which involved beating holders Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the last eight.

A lot has changed for the Gunners since then, most notably with Unai Emery replacing Arsene Wenger in the dugout. Emery has overseen a significant overhaul in personnel since his appointment in 2018, but his team still relies on the goals of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The latter has scored three times this season, including netting the equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby last time out.

Aubameyang bagged the winner in this fixture last season after forcing a mistake from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster. Arsenal's main man up top is expected to receive better support this term from club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.

The winger has shown glimpses of his talent but is still working to reach peak fitness:

Pepe operating in prime condition, in support of Aubameyang, will give the Gunners too much firepower for Watford to handle.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Arsenal