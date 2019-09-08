US Open Tennis 2019 Men's Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Daniil Medvedev Preview

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will meet Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 U.S. Open final on Sunday as one of the most decorated stars in tennis faces a rising force making his debut on this stage.

Medvedev, 23, had never advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam prior to this tournament—never mind reaching the last—and will test his mettle against Nadal, who will make his 27th major final appearance.

Nadal, 10 years Medvedev's senior, has won three of his four previous U.S. Open finals and returns to Flushing Meadows in New York hoping to enforce his experience over the underdog.

The Spaniard clinched a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Medvedev when these foes staged their only previous clash at the Rogers Cup in August.

Preview

Nadal and Medvedev each booked straight-sets victories in the semi-finals to secure their place in Sunday's decider. The former bested 24th seed Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 to reach his fifth U.S. Open final spot, while Medvedev topped Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

There's little debating the point that Nadal looked the more confident in his semi-final, however, notching his fourth straight-sets win over the tournament in only his fifth match:

Nadal's walkover against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round means he's played one match fewer than Medvedev, who has played to four sets in four of his six outings.

It's regular practice for a fit and firing Nadal, who is enjoying some of the best tennis he's played in the last five years and convinced author Matt Zemek of his return to the peak:

Sunday's final will see the seasoned master take on the precocious protege, and Medvedev could hardly have asked to make his maiden Grand Slam final appearance against a more difficult opponent.

The odds are stacked against the Russian, who would break rare territory if he did manage to topple the world No. 2, per Gracenote Olympic:

Medvedev has reached the last stage in New York following a brilliant string of success in North American tournaments this season, per Live Tennis:

The threat standing opposite him this Sunday will be a different test altogether, however, and serves as a true barometer of whether he's yet ready to join the tennis elite.

Nadal has won 18 major crowns to date and dwarves his final foe in tennis pedigree, but unpredictable Medvedev will hope to gain redemption against the icon at Flushing Meadows.