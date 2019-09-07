US Open Tennis 2019: Women's, Men's Finals TV, Live-Stream Schedule

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Yet more Grand Slam honours are at stake for Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams in the finals of the 2019 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows in New York City.

Williams has her eyes fixed firmly on a 24th Grand Slam title on Saturday, but she'll know Bianca Andreescu won't be easy to overcome. The 19-year-old has wowed the crowds and vanquished some big names en route to the final, including Elise Mertens and Caroline Wozniacki.

Sunday will be Nadal's turn to try to win a Grand Slam prize for the 19th time when the Spaniard takes on Daniil Medvedev.

The latter warmed up for the U.S. Open by beating Novak Djokovic on his way to claiming the Cincinnati Masters title, and the Russian has continued his fine form, beating Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov to set up a showdown with Nadal.

2019 U.S. Open Finals Schedule

Women's Final

Date: Saturday, September 7

Saturday, September 7 Time: 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST

4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: WatchESPN, Amazon Prime

Men's Final

Date: Sunday, September 8

Sunday, September 8 Time: 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST

4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: WatchESPN, Amazon Prime

Williams has lost just one set while advancing to the final. She was near-flawless during a straight-sets win over Svitolina in the last four on Thursday.

At 37, Williams has still maintained a relentless pace during her matches and has been able to conserve energy ahead of the final, per Mark Preston of the tournament's official website: "Williams dropped a combined total of five games in her quarterfinal and semifinal wins. The first of those took 44 minutes to complete; the second, 70. Two late-stage major matches won in under two total hours."

Williams' ability to set and control the pace will prove decisive against a much younger opponent:

While Williams can be relied on to beat Andreescu and make amends for losing last year's final to Naomi Osaka, the issue isn't as clear cut in the men's draw. Medvedev is a player gaining confidence, one who has been making a habit of defeating marquee opponents.

Subduing Nadal on the hard courts in New York will be his toughest challenge yet, though. The Spaniard has won this tournament three times previously and has dominated this year with the same controlled game.

Nadal won 17 points at the net and converted a quartet of break points during Friday's semi-final win over Matteo Berrettini. No player is mixing up shots as successfully and intelligently as Nadal.

Said variety can help the 33-year-old wreck Medvedev's powerful service game. The Russian boomed 10 aces against Dimitrov, and his 88 overall trail only John Isner during this year's competition.

Medvedev is a talent on the rise, but Nadal will have enough savvy to edge a tense final.