Former Cardinals OF Chris Duncan Dies from Brain Cancer at Age 38

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and first baseman Chris Duncan died of brain cancer at the age of 38 years old on Friday in Tucson, Arizona, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Fox Sports Midwest first reported the news of Duncan's death.

Per USA Today's Scott Boeck, Duncan was first diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2012. Duncan's mother, Jeanine, died of glioblastoma at the age of 64 in 2013.

Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com previously reported that Duncan had undergone surgery to remove the tumor shortly after his initial diagnosis. He was able to continue to serve as a radio personality for WXOS following the procedure.

However, he took a temporary leave from the radio station in March 2018 after his tumor returned in the fall of 2017. He later took a permanent leave in January to focus on his health.

News of Duncan's death saddened the baseball community:

Duncan spent parts of five seasons in the majors with the Cardinals, debuting in 2005. He hit .257/.348/.458 with 55 home runs and 175 RBI for his career.

Duncan was a member of St. Louis' 2006 World Series championship squad. He hit a home run during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. He also hit a go-ahead double against Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the World Series, propelling the Cardinals to a 7-2 win en route to a five-game victory.

Chris was the son of legendary Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan, who won four World Series as a player and coach. Chris' brother, Shelley Duncan, spent seven seasons in the majors, spending time with three different organizations from 2007 to 2013.