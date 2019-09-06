US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw Update

Elsa/Getty Images

A champion will soon be crowned at the 2019 U.S. Open, as Friday's action featured a pair of semifinals matches.

The first showdown of the day saw Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov go head-to-head, with the former advancing with a competitive three-set victory. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has a chance to keep his quest for a 19th career Grand Slam title alive in the nightcap against Matteo Berrettini.



Below is a look at the latest action from Flushing, New York.

2019 U.S. Open Results — Semifinals

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev def. Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 24 Matteo Berrettini, 7 p.m. ET

2019 U.S. Open Schedule — Final

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. ET

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal-No. 24 Matteo Berrettini winner

It was a hard-fought battle right from the start. Medvedev jumped out to an early lead by taking the first two games, but Dimitrov responded by winning three straight.

And that set the tone for the match.

Neither competitor could gain the edge early on, as the first set required a tiebreaker. Ultimately, though it was Medvedev who outlasted Dimitrov, 7-6 (5).

Medvedev took the first set despite committing more unforced errors (19-15) and double faults (6-1). He did, however, win 79 percent (15 of 19) of his first-serve points while recording three aces.

It was more of the same in the second set, as Dimitrov continued to give Medvedev all he could handle. But after 10 games, Medvedev managed to grab a commanding 2-0 lead in the match:

The key to the set for Medvedev was all about the first serves. He won the point on 71 percent (17 of 24) of his first serves in the second set, piling up six aces in the process. On the flip side, Dimitrov won just 46 percent (12 of 26) of his first serves for the set while also committing 19 unforced errors.

Dimitrov gave a valiant effort for the first two sets, but as the match surpassed the two-hour mark, he appeared to run out of steam. Medvedev won the third set fairly convincingly as he took four of the first five games.

With the victory, Medvedev's impressive 2019 continues:

He has now won 50 matches this year.

This will mark the first career Grand Slam final appearance for the 23-year-old—and he becomes the first Russian to reach this stage at a major tournament in more than a decade:

He had never advanced beyond the fourth round at a major tournament prior to this run, and last year's third-round finish was his previous best at the U.S. Open.