US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw Update

US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw UpdateSeptember 6, 2019
A champion will soon be crowned at the 2019 U.S. Open, as Friday's action featured a pair of semifinals matches.
The first showdown of the day saw Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov go head-to-head, with the former advancing with a competitive three-set victory. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has a chance to keep his quest for a 19th career Grand Slam title alive in the nightcap against Matteo Berrettini.
Below is a look at the latest action from Flushing, New York.
2019 U.S. Open Results — Semifinals
No. 5 Daniil Medvedev def. Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 24 Matteo Berrettini, 7 p.m. ET
2019 U.S. Open Schedule — Final
Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. ET
No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal-No. 24 Matteo Berrettini winner
No. 5 Daniil Medvedev def. Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3
It was a hard-fought battle right from the start. Medvedev jumped out to an early lead by taking the first two games, but Dimitrov responded by winning three straight.
And that set the tone for the match.
Neither competitor could gain the edge early on, as the first set required a tiebreaker. Ultimately, though it was Medvedev who outlasted Dimitrov, 7-6 (5).
Medvedev took the first set despite committing more unforced errors (19-15) and double faults (6-1). He did, however, win 79 percent (15 of 19) of his first-serve points while recording three aces.
It was more of the same in the second set, as Dimitrov continued to give Medvedev all he could handle. But after 10 games, Medvedev managed to grab a commanding 2-0 lead in the match:
The key to the set for Medvedev was all about the first serves. He won the point on 71 percent (17 of 24) of his first serves in the second set, piling up six aces in the process. On the flip side, Dimitrov won just 46 percent (12 of 26) of his first serves for the set while also committing 19 unforced errors.
Dimitrov gave a valiant effort for the first two sets, but as the match surpassed the two-hour mark, he appeared to run out of steam. Medvedev won the third set fairly convincingly as he took four of the first five games.
US Open Tennis @usopen
His maiden moment... 👏 Daniil Medvedev defeats Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach the US Open final. @DaniilMedwed | #USOpen https://t.co/P2Syi5cMYQ
With the victory, Medvedev's impressive 2019 continues:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Medvedev in 2019: Cincinnati M1000 W Sofia 250 W Montreal M1000 F Barcelona 500 F Washington 500 F Brisbane 250 F US Open SF* Monte Carlo M1000 SF Rotterdam 500 SF Queen's Club 500 SF Not bad. [getty] https://t.co/PnYCdWZmLM
He has now won 50 matches this year.
This will mark the first career Grand Slam final appearance for the 23-year-old—and he becomes the first Russian to reach this stage at a major tournament in more than a decade:
US Open Tennis @usopen
A chance to play for the 🏆! The 23-year-old becomes the first 🇷🇺 to reach a Grand Slam final since Marat Safin in 2005. #USOpen https://t.co/ZgDec8v4IQ
He had never advanced beyond the fourth round at a major tournament prior to this run, and last year's third-round finish was his previous best at the U.S. Open.
