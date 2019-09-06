Belgium Beat San Marino 4-0 in 2020 Euro Qualifier; Michy Batshuayi Scores Twice

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Belgium beat San Marino 4-0 on Friday to make it five wins from five in UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying.

Roberto Martinez's side made hard work of the Group I minnows in the first half and needed a penalty from Michy Batshuayi to break the deadlock after 43 minutes.

The visitors improved after the break and scored twice in the space of six minutes through substitutes Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli to take complete control of the match.

Belgium cruised through the rest of the game and completed the win in stoppage time. Yannick Carrasco sent a ball in from the left for Batshuayi to head home his second of the match.

The visitors were without Eden Hazard due to injury and left striker Romelu Lukaku on the bench but still named a strong starting XI for the fixture at the San Marino Stadium:

Yet, despite the quality on show, the visitors struggled to trouble San Marino. Batshuayi's effort that was saved by Benedettini on 26 minutes was their best effort of a poor first half.

San Marino also offered a threat and forced goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into action. The Real Madrid goalkeeper managed to block from Marcello Mularoni after he had latched on to a Manuel Battistini shot.

Belgium managed to make the breakthrough just before half-time when Mirko Palazzi handled the ball while trying to fend off Jan Vertonghen.

Batshuayi stepped up and fired a low spot-kick past Benedettini to ensure Belgium went in at half-time with the lead.

Belgium improved after the break following the introduction of Mertens and Chadli for Divock Origi and Adnan Januzaj.

Mertens tapped home the visitors' second from close range after a low cross from Chadli on 57 minutes.

The Napoli forward then played a key role in Belgium's third goal. Mertens' cross in from the right was only parried by Benedettini, allowing Chadli to take a touch and slot home.



Belgium dominated the rest of the game but had to wait until the second minute of stoppage time to cap off the win with a fourth goal.

Carraso was given time and space out on the left to cut inside and send in a cross for Batshuayi to nod home at the far post.

Belgium were far from their best but still completed a convincing win that keeps them top of Group I, three points clear of Russia in second place.

What's Next?

Both teams continue their Euro 2020 qualifying campaigns on Monday. Belgium play Scotland at Glasgow's Hampden Park, while San Marino host Cyprus.