Video: Antonio Brown to Play for Raiders vs. Broncos, Announces Jon Gruden

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and the "plan" is for him to play Monday night against the Denver Broncos:

Brown reportedly gave an "emotional apology" to the team Friday after his altercation with general manager Mike Mayock earlier this week, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson

"He's had a lot of time ... to think about things and we're happy to have him back," Gruden said.

The Raiders were reportedly initially planning a suspension for the receiver as discipline after his confrontation with the GM, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As Anderson reported, Brown was upset about a fine and decided to confront Mayock in front of the team. The incident escalated quickly and the receiver was held back by teammates.

A suspension could've led to the end of his time in Oakland as the team would've been able to void his $30.125 million worth of guarantees, per Schefter. However, it now appears all sides are willing to move past the situation and return to football.

Of course, the pressure remains high for Brown after the latest incident when added to his other off-field problems since joining the Raiders. He was also out due to a foot injury caused by misuse of a cryotherapy machine, while an extended grievance against the NFL due to a helmet issue led to more missed practices.

It appears his talent has given him a lot of leeway after earning seven Pro Bowl nominations and four first-team All-Pro selections over the last eight years. 

Related

    Revamped D Can Carry Packers Through Rodgers-LaFleur Transition

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Revamped D Can Carry Packers Through Rodgers-LaFleur Transition

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Falcons HC Confident Julio Deal Gets Done Before Opener

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons HC Confident Julio Deal Gets Done Before Opener

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lillard Jokes He Might Remove Raiders Tattoo If AB Is Cut

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Lillard Jokes He Might Remove Raiders Tattoo If AB Is Cut

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: AB to Play Monday

    Brown issued 'an emotional apology' earlier in the day at a Raiders team meeting with the team captains standing by his side (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking: AB to Play Monday

    Brown issued 'an emotional apology' earlier in the day at a Raiders team meeting with the team captains standing by his side (ESPN)

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report