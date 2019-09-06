Video: Antonio Brown to Play for Raiders vs. Broncos, Announces Jon Gruden

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and the "plan" is for him to play Monday night against the Denver Broncos:

Brown reportedly gave an "emotional apology" to the team Friday after his altercation with general manager Mike Mayock earlier this week, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

"He's had a lot of time ... to think about things and we're happy to have him back," Gruden said.

The Raiders were reportedly initially planning a suspension for the receiver as discipline after his confrontation with the GM, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As Anderson reported, Brown was upset about a fine and decided to confront Mayock in front of the team. The incident escalated quickly and the receiver was held back by teammates.

A suspension could've led to the end of his time in Oakland as the team would've been able to void his $30.125 million worth of guarantees, per Schefter. However, it now appears all sides are willing to move past the situation and return to football.

Of course, the pressure remains high for Brown after the latest incident when added to his other off-field problems since joining the Raiders. He was also out due to a foot injury caused by misuse of a cryotherapy machine, while an extended grievance against the NFL due to a helmet issue led to more missed practices.

It appears his talent has given him a lot of leeway after earning seven Pro Bowl nominations and four first-team All-Pro selections over the last eight years.