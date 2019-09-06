Italian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the standings in first practice at a rain-disrupted Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Friday.

Steady rainfall at the start of the session and a wet track prevented the drivers from pushing too hard to begin with. Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez both crashed out, prompting red flags, while there were a number of spins.

Eventually, racing conditions improved and the stronger teams were able to show their pace, triggering a flurry of lead changes in the final stages. Leclerc eventually did enough to finish on top, pipping McLaren duo Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton was fourth in his Mercedes.

The teams will be hoping the conditions improve in the afternoon, when the drivers return for second practice.

FP1 Recap

Here are the final standings from a disrupted first practice in Monza:

Per Daniella Matar of the Associated Press, a number of drivers were displaying tributes to F2 driver Anthoine Hubert, who died in a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend:

With the wet track in mind, it was no surprise to see the majority of cars hang fire in the initial stages of the session. When cars did begin to file out of the garages, it was easy to see why there had been some tentativeness.

The circuit was clearly slippy and the first driver to fall foul of the conditions was Raikkonen in his Alfa Romeo. With his car up against the barriers, the Finn's misfortune caused a red flag:

Raikkonen wasn't the only man to be caught out by a challenging track, with Perez losing control of his Force India at Ascari, spinning off line and then clattering into the barriers:

After another red flag, it was not a shock to see another lull in the session, as the teams assessed the conditions. When the track did eventually start to dry, some of the bigger names made their way out to get accustomed with the circuit.

Leclerc initially jumped to the top of the standings, although he was quickly usurped by the Mercedes duo, with Valtteri Bottas taking top spot.

In the dying embers, a number of drivers pumped in some quicker laps on the soft and medium-tyre compounds, giving the order a late shakeup. Leclerc was able to benefit from track position and snatch top spot from Sainz after time expired.

Given the weather in FP1, the drier afternoon runs will likely provide a stronger barometer of which team is in the best shape at Monza.