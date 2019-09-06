US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Men's Semifinals

TPN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will be aiming to take one step closer to a 19th Grand Slam title when he faces Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the U.S. Open semi-final on Friday.

Since Novak Djokovic pulled out of the tournament with injury in the fourth round and Roger Federer was surprisingly beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals, Nadal has been the strong favourite to go all the way in New York.

Berrettini will be a tough opponent, though, and if the Spaniard can make the final, he will then have either Dimitrov or Daniil Medvedev to contend with.

The Russian and the Bulgarian face off in the first men's semi on Friday on Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is set to get under way after 4 p.m. ET (9 p.m. BST).

ESPN will provide full coverage for American viewers, while British tennis fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

Nadal has enjoyed a largely serene passage to the last four at Flushing Meadows.

He has dropped only one set, had a walkover against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round and has spent less than 10 hours on court.

By contrast, No. 24 seed Berrettini has spent over 15 hours in action at the 2019 U.S. Open and goes into his clash with Nadal on the back of an epic five-setter against Gael Monfils:

In addition, No. 2 seed Nadal will be playing in his 33rd Grand Slam semi-final on Friday, while Berrettini is in uncharted territory.

Berrettini is a huge underdog to win his semi-final against Nadal. That should give him the freedom to play without restraint, but he will need to produce the performance of his life if he is to reach Sunday's final.

No. 5 seed Medvedev, meanwhile, has cast himself as a villain for much of the tournament so far:

But in the quarter-finals, he produced a masterful display against Stan Wawrinka that must make him favourite to down Dimitrov and reach a first Grand Slam final.

The 23-year-old is likely to be fatigued, though, after a packed recent schedule, and it has been obvious recently he is not at 100 per cent fitness.

That could provide world No. 78 Dimitrov with a weakness to exploit as he aims to build on his remarkable victory over Federer in the last round.