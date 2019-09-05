US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu Advance to Final

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

On Thursday, Serena Williams advanced to her 10th U.S. Open final with a dominant victory over Elina Svitolina, while Bianca Andreescu moved on to her first major final with a triumph over Belinda Bencic.

For the second straight year, Williams will find herself playing against an up-and-coming star at the tournament's final Saturday. She lost to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 final in one of the more controversial matches of her legendary career.

Here's a look at how we got to the women's final.

US Open Thursday Scores

[8] Serena Williams def. [5] Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-1

[15] Bianca Andreescu def. [13] Belinda Bencic, 7-6(3), 7-5

Recap

If Bianca Andreescu is going to stop Serena from winning her seventh U.S. Open title, she's going to have to hope for a borderline miracle.

Williams continued her rampage through her half of the bracket in her 6-3, 6-1 domination of Svitolina. She once again overpowered her opponent with a strong first serve, swatting six aces and winning 86 percent of her first-serve points. Svitolina went 0-of-6 on break-point chances.

With a win in Saturday's final, Williams will tie Margaret Court for most Grand Slam championships all-time (24). She's currently tied with Chris Evert for the most wins in U.S. Open history.

"She's such a good player and two semis in a row … I just wanted to not get off to a slow start and hang in there," Williams said after the match in an on-court interview.

"It's just impressive, I guess. I don't think about it, I just come out here and do what I can. To be in any club with Chrissy is awesome. This is the biggest stadium for tennis, period, in the whole planet. I think of it that way. If you think of it that way, it's such an honor. … It's amazing, I enjoy the opportunity to be out here."

Williams will be playing in her fourth major final since returning to the court after giving birth to her daughter in 2017. She lost to Angelique Kerber in the 2018 Wimbledon final, Osaka last year at Flushing Meadows and Simona Halep at Wimbledon earlier this year.

The 37-year-old acknowledged in July that the time for her to add to her major championship trophy case is dwindling.

"Yeah, no matter which way you look at it, [Federer and I are] not going to be out here in the next three, four, five years," Williams told reporters. "The time is now to get out there and to watch us play, I guess."

Each of Andreescu's two sets in her 7-6(3), 7-5 win over Bencic were drawn out, hard-fought affairs. She needed two hours and 12 minutes in the back-and-forth thriller, which saw the 19-year-old Canadian win the final five games of the second set to come back from down 5-2. The victory came despite Andreescu committing nine double-faults and seemingly burying herself under the spotlight early in the second set.

However, the Canadian battled back with a ferocity that should give her confidence heading into the first Grand Slam final of her career.

There could not be a more seismic chasm in resume. Andreescu had never gotten past the second round of a major before this year's U.S. Open. Williams will be playing in her 32nd Slam final.

Williams and Andreescu will both expect a more competitive match than their first head-to-head, which saw Serena have to retire due to injury in the first set of their Canadian Open final. For all intents and purposes, this will be their first head-to-head match—a borderline redux of last year's final in which Williams came undone by a 20-year-old on the stage for the first time.

In 2019, the opponent is one year younger. We'll have to see how they both handle what could be a stifling amount of pressure for both sides.