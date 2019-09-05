Video: LeBron James Debuts 'The Glass Helmet Project' Featuring Saquon Barkley

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

LeBron James is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, and the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star now wants to extend the same visibility to football players.

Launched under the guise of football players being seen as less than human because they are hidden beneath helmets, James has debuted "The Glass Helmet Project: They Will Be Seen" with UNINTERRUPTED:

In the trailer, which can be watched in full below, former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins explained that he felt "trapped into that box that your identity is so tied to what you do on the football field."

Hawkins added: "The glass helmet, for me, I think it's showing players that it's OK to show fans and everyone else who you are beyond that because that's your real value proposition as a person. And I would also argue that it's gonna make you a better player—leaning into who you are, leaning into your personality and the things that drive you."

UNINTERRUPTED CEO Maverick Carter and artist Victor Solomon also pull the curtain back on the making of the series:

The first NFL star featured wearing the symbolic glass helmet is New York Giants running back and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley:

Each player involved has also filled out a "draft card," a press release stated, "but instead of having facts about their height, weight and physical abilities, their cards outline who they are as humans, their interests, and what makes them more than a football player."

Others featured on the UNINTERRUPTED Twitter feed include Minnesota Vikings rookie running back Alexander Mattison, Buffalo Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary, New England Patriots rookie receiver N'Keal Harry and Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Andy Isabella.