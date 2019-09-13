Predicting Each MLB Team's Most Nightmarish Contract by 2021

0 of 30

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Nearly every MLB team is saddled with at least one bad contract each year. This season is no exception.

But what if we gaze ahead to 2021 and predict the deals that will seem like nightmares for each of the league's 30 clubs?

Let's do exactly that, limiting our scope to money currently on the books. You won't find any speculative future signings.

In some cases, we could choose from multiple bad contracts. In others, we had to stretch the definition of "nightmare" to include deals that are merely questionable or represent the buyout conclusion of a regrettable pact. And in one case, there simply was no bad—or even iffy—contract to call out (hint: It's not a rebuilder, but rather a team likely to make the postseason in 2019).