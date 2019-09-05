Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes Lead Fanatics' 2019 NFL Preseason Jersey Sales

Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes Lead Fanatics' 2019 NFL Preseason Jersey SalesSeptember 5, 2019
Cleveland Browns fans are clearly ready for the 2019 NFL season.
Fanatics shared the sales numbers of its top-selling NFL jerseys from this preseason, and quarterback Baker Mayfield came in at No. 1. What's more, teammate Odell Beckham Jr., his go-to option in the passing attack, was No. 7.
Fanatics @Fanatics
6️⃣ QBs, 2️⃣ WRs, 1️⃣ RB and 1️⃣ defensive player (Hi @FiftyDeuce) lead our list of top selling jerseys for the 2019 @NFL preseason! #WeReady for #NFL100 to kickoff https://t.co/v9psRywS80
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rounded out the top five.
