Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes Lead Fanatics' 2019 NFL Preseason Jersey Sales

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, left, smiles as he talks with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Mayfield isn’t concerned about the huge expectations being placed on the Browns, who went 7-8-1 during his rookie season but upgraded their roster and should compete for their first playoff spot since 2002. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns fans are clearly ready for the 2019 NFL season.

Fanatics shared the sales numbers of its top-selling NFL jerseys from this preseason, and quarterback Baker Mayfield came in at No. 1. What's more, teammate Odell Beckham Jr., his go-to option in the passing attack, was No. 7.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rounded out the top five.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Consensus NFL Picks for Week 1 ✅

    B/R's experts pick every game ATS

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Consensus NFL Picks for Week 1 ✅

    B/R's experts pick every game ATS

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Start or Sit for Week 1

    You gave us your toughest lineup questions. Our expert gives you his answers ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Start or Sit for Week 1

    You gave us your toughest lineup questions. Our expert gives you his answers ➡️

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Chargers Don't Need Melvin to Win the AFC

    Even without Gordon, the Chargers are elite and the AFC West is vulnerable

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers Don't Need Melvin to Win the AFC

    Even without Gordon, the Chargers are elite and the AFC West is vulnerable

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Zeke Deal May Only Be Start of Cowboys' Headaches

    Who will be the odd man out after Cowboys' cap crunch?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Deal May Only Be Start of Cowboys' Headaches

    Who will be the odd man out after Cowboys' cap crunch?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report