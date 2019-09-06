Serbia vs. Portugal: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

Portugal take on Serbia on Saturday in search of their first win in UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying.

The defending champions have been held by Ukraine and Serbia in their first two outings but will have been boosted by winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in June.

Serbia followed up their 1-1 draw against Portugal with a 5-0 defeat to Ukraine. However, the team bounced back from that loss to see off Lithuania 4-1 in their last outing.

Date: Saturday, 7 September

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), TUDN En Vivo (U.S.), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), TUDN USA (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Serbia 13-5, Draw 9-4, Portugal 23-20

Preview

Portugal's slow start to qualifying means they are eight points off the top of Group B but do have two games in hand on leaders Lithuania.

The holders are in need of a win to kick-start their campaign and will certainly not lack for attacking firepower for the game at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, home of Red Star Belgrade.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is in the squad and could line-up alongside Atletico Madrid's record signing Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old has impressed in his three La Liga appearances for Diego Simeone's side and has already opened his account for his new team:

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is another threat for Portugal. The 25-year-old has only started two of the Citizen's five Premier League games this season but has still made an impact:

Silva should be joined by in-form Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes in midfield. The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar season for his club last season and has started the new campaign in similar form:

Manager Fernando Santos has made it clear that he wants his team to get back to winning ways on Saturday, per UEFA's official website.

"These matches are decisive," he said. "I want to qualify directly, in first place. We've reached a point where we have to win the remaining games."

Yet Serbia have already shown they are capable of frustrating Portugal and have plenty of talent in their ranks.

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has been recalled and joins stars such as Nemanja Matic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic in the squad.

Jovic is still adjusting to life at Real Madrid following his summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt and is yet to score for his new club but Tadic has been in great form again for Ajax:

Serbia will provide Portugal with a tricky test in Belgrade. They have already frustrated Santos' side once in qualifying, and the visitors will need to get the best out of their attacking stars if they are to pick up their first win.