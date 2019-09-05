US Open Tennis 2019: Women's Semifinal TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

DOMINICK REUTER/Getty Images

Only four players remain in contention for the women's title at the 2019 U.S. Open, with a couple of fascinating semi-final matches in store at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

First up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena Williams will be looking to take a step towards a 24th Grand Slam title. Standing in her way is the impressive Elina Svitolina; the fifth seed is the highest-ranked player left in the draw.

Like Svitolina, Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu are both chasing their first Grand Slam title, and they will meet in the day's second semi-final. Andreescu will be out to cap a stunning breakthrough year with major success, while Bencic will be seeking to make the most of what has comfortably been her best ever Grand Slam tournament.

Here is the schedule and broadcasting information for the two encounters, a pick for each semi-final and a preview of what's to come from New York.

U.S. Open 2019 - Women's Semi-Final Schedule

7 p.m. (ET) - (5) Elina Svitolina vs. (8) Serena Williams*

Not before 8:15 p.m (ET) (13) Belinda Bencic vs. (15) Bianca Andreescu*

*Picks to win.

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.), Amazon Prime (UK)

Preview

After a year of frustration in the major championships, Williams appears to have found her best form of 2019 at the perfect time.

Apart from a big test against Caty McNally, the 37-year-old has been the dominant force in all of her matches. Aside from that Round 2 showdown, she has dropped just 13 games; in the quarter-final success over Wang Qiang, she only let one slip.

The victory was a landmark one for the six-time U.S. Open champion, as she reached 100 wins at Flushing Meadows in her career:

Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey noted that Williams hit her opponent off the court over the course of a lopsided 44-minute encounter:

That experience and red-hot form, makes Williams the favourite to go on and lift the title in the eyes of many. But Svitolina has yet to drop at set at the tournament and at the age of 24, is showing the maturity required to get over the line in one of these high-profile competitions.

The WTA Insider account commented on the ease with which she has negotiated a tough draw and how well the Ukrainian is serving going into the semi-final:

The second showdown of the night should be every bit as intriguing, as Bencic and Andreescu meet in a battle of first-time Grand Slam semi-finalists.

Andreescu is one of the most exciting prospects in the game and while injuries have disrupted the 19-year-old's season, the Canadian is on course to finish the term with a bang.

Following her comeback win against Elise Mertens in the quarter-finals, Matthew Scianitti of Sports Centre praised the attitude showcased by the teenager on such a big stage:

Jose Morgado of Record commented on the progress she has made in 2019 to this point:

Bencic is also enjoying her best Grand Slam run, having never previously gone beyond Round 4. Something has clearly clicked for the 22-year-old in New York though, knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka on her way to the last four.

Given the inexperience these two have when it comes to this kind of occasion, whoever copes with the pressure the better will likely prevail. At the moment, Andreescu appears to approach every contest with no fear and that should see her edge through to Saturday's final.