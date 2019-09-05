Roy Keane Reignites Alex Ferguson Feud; Won't Forgive Ex-Manager

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane has reignited his feud with ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson, saying he won't forgive the Scotsman for how he treated him.

Keane spoke to Off The Ball (h/t MailOnline's Danny Gallagher) and said he has no intention of speaking to Ferguson unless Ferguson apologises first. He also discussed Ferguson's treatment of former club captains Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce:

"I wouldn't forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense. I don't care if it's Alex Ferguson or the Pope, you're going to defend yourself.

"I think when he apologises, I will probably say hello to him, yeah. [But] I've no interest in speaking to the man. People talk about Ferguson's man-management. Don't be kidded by all that.

"I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United, and I didn't like the way they were treated."

He went on to say Ferguson did what was best for himself and those around him, keeping his son Darren at the club and making his brother Martin chief scout.

JON SUPER/Associated Press

Keane also reignited a second feud, going after striker Jonathan Walters, per the Telegraph's Luke Edwards:

"He talks a good game. Imagine if he'd won a trophy. He goes on the TV about how he was harshly treated by me. He's crying on the TV about his family situation.

"Maybe he should lie low for a while. Have a look at his medals? That wouldn't take long. We got beaten by Wales. Jon played. Jon didn't have a good game. Wardy [Stephen Ward] played, he didn't have a good game. They need to go back see how bad they were.

"Brian Clough. You're on about motivation. He punched me one time. He was upset. It was heated. He punched me. I remember thinking, 'You're still a brilliant manager.' I came in the next day and trained. I didn't text somebody in the media. Or go on Ratsapp."

Per Gallagher, Keane accused Ferguson of deserting him toward the end of his time at Old Trafford. The 48-year-old spent almost 12 years at the club before leaving in 2005.

Jon Super/Associated Press

Bruce wanted to leave the club in 1995 but had his exit blocked by Ferguson, and Robson's No. 7 shirt was handed to Eric Cantona during his final season.

On the pitch, Keane enjoyed his best football under Ferguson, winning an incredible seven Premier League titles. They also won the 1998-99 UEFA Champions League together.

Keane went into coaching after his playing career and worked as an assistant to Martin O'Neill with the national team. It's here where the Walters feud originated, as he was one of three players Keane fell out with, per Edwards.

The latest comments, referencing Walters' family situation―his daughter is ill and his brother died last year―did not sit well with sports writers Aaron Rogan and Kieran Cunningham:

O'Neill and Keane helped guide Ireland to the knockout stages of the Euro 2016 tournament, and they qualified for a play-off for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, losing to Denmark. A poor performance in the 2018 UEFA Nations League marked the end of their tenure, however.

Keane returned to coaching at Nottingham Forest earlier this year but left his role as assistant in June.