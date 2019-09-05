Premier League Has Most Players in Contention for FIFA FIFPRO World XI

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City runs with the ball the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 55-man shortlist for the 2019 FIFA FIFPRO World XI has been revealed, with the Premier League boasting the most representation with 21 nominees.

FIFPRO released the shortlist on Thursday:

La Liga is close behind England's top flight with 20 representatives on the shortlist.

                       

