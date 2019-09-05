Premier League Has Most Players in Contention for FIFA FIFPRO World XI

Premier League Has Most Players in Contention for FIFA FIFPRO World XISeptember 5, 2019
The 55-man shortlist for the 2019 FIFA FIFPRO World XI has been revealed, with the Premier League boasting the most representation with 21 nominees.
FIFPRO released the shortlist on Thursday:
La Liga is close behind England's top flight with 20 representatives on the shortlist.
