Every NFL Team's Biggest Reason to Be Excited for the 2019 Season

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Heading into Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season, every team has reason for hope. The playoffs are still four months away, which means that technically, every team has a shot at getting there.

Of course, reaching the postseason isn't a realistic goal for every franchise, and winning a championship definitely is not. Some teams are going to struggle, and some are going to struggle hard. However, there are bright spots to be found for even the most downtrodden teams.

Whether it's getting to witness the rise of a promising young player, seeing the core of the future come together or, yes, having a realistic chance at a Super Bowl, every team has a reason to be excited about the 2019 season.