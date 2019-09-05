US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Women's Semi-Finals

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Serena Williams will try to overcome her penultimate hurdle to a seventh U.S. Open title on Thursday when she takes on Elina Svitolina in the women's semi-finals.

The two will begin the night session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7 p.m. ET (midnight BST), followed by the second semi-final clash between Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu.

ESPN will provide full coverage for American viewers, while British tennis fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

Williams booked her semi-final spot with a win over China's Qiang Wang.

The 37-year-old hasn't won at Flushing Meadows since 2014, but she played some of her best tennis in recent years in the quarter-finals. Despite coming off an upset of French Open winner Ashleigh Barty, Wang didn't stand a chance against Williams.

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks was blown away:

Up next is Svitolina, who is seeking her first spot in a Grand Slam final. The 24-year-old is having an excellent year, with a semi-final appearance at Wimbledon and a quarter-final berth at the Australian Open.

Williams leads the head-to-head 4-1, but the two haven't met since the 2016 Summer Olympics, where Svitolina recorded her only win over the American.

While Williams has impressed so far in Flushing Meadows, so has her next opponent, as tennis writer Jose Morgado noted:

In the other semi-final, Andreescu will try to continue her incredible run against Bencic, with both already achieving their best results at a Grand Slam.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first teenager since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009 to make it this far in New York, and she believes she can go even further:

She came from behind to beat Elise Mertens in the quarter-finals, while Bencic advanced past Donna Vekic. The Swiss continued her dominance of the top-seeded Naomi Osaka in the round of 16, beating her for the third time this year.

Prediction: Williams and Bencic advance to the final.