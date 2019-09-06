Colombia vs. Brazil: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Preview, More

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Following on from their success at the 2019 Copa America on home soil, Brazil will begin a new phase of development with a friendly against Colombia on Friday.

The match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and those in attendance are set to see a star-studded lineup for the Selecao. Despite not featuring in any competitive games for Paris Saint-Germain this season, Brazil boss Tite has called up Neymar for this encounter and Tuesday's clash with Peru.

Colombia were quarter-finalists at the Copa, losing to Chile in a penalty shootout. Manager Carlos Queiroz has called up a number of inexperienced players for the contest, with James Rodriguez and Falcao missing out through injury.

Here are the key details for the match, including viewing information, odds and a preview of what's to come.

Match Odds

Brazil win (57/100)

Draw (3/1)

Colombia win (19/4)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Date: Friday, 6 September

Time: 8:30 p.m. (ET), 1:30 a.m. (BST)

Preview

Following on from their Copa America triumph, the mood around Brazilian football is positive at the moment.

The team were excellent in the summer on home soil, showcasing a rock-solid defence and attacking quality in key moments of the competition. With Neymar injured, other players stepped up on the big stage for the Selecao, with Everton Soares, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison on target in the win against Peru in the final.

Following their title win, football journalist Tim Stillman praised the cohesive nature of the team built by Tite:

The reintroduction of Neymar should in theory make the side even more effective in the final third, as he remains one of the most threatening attackers in world football.

The forward is coming off the back of a turbulent summer, though. Not only has he sat out the early weeks of PSG's season, he was incessantly linked with a transfer back to former club Barcelona throughout the window. In the end, the deal didn't materialise.

As such, Neymar will surely relish the chance to get back on the field for the national team and get some crucial minutes under his belt.

Sport360 shared footage of the 27-year-old arriving in Miami ahead of the clash with Colombia:

Although Brazil excelled without Neymar at the Copa, the PSG star's goalscoring record for the national team is only bettered by some of the game's all-time greats:

Colombia will go into the game as underdogs, especially without Rodriguez and Falcao.

Given the manager is still relatively new in his tenure—the former Iran and Portugal boss took over in February—this match will be a chance to look at some new players, without the Copa America looming on the horizon.

Forwards Rafael Santos Borre and Yairo Moreno are among four players in the squad who will be seeking to earn their first senior cap. Familiar faces like Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez and Juan Cuadrado are all expected to start, while David Ospina is in line to win his 100th cap.

Brazil should be too strong on the day, especially given Colombia have some key absentees. With a strong defence and a variety of attacking options to choose from, the Hard Rock Stadium crowd should get their money's worth in the form of some free-flowing football.

Prediction: Colombia 0-2 Brazil