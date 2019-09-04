Eddie Hearn Says Wayne Rooney 'Would Love' to Take Part in Charity Boxing Match

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney (L) and promoter Eddie Hearn look on from ringside at Manchester Arena on September 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said Wayne Rooney has told him he "would love" to participate in a charity boxing match.

According to Michael Benson of talkSport, Hearn said the former Manchester United and England captain is keen to step in the ring and try his hand at one of his favourite sports.

Hearn will promote the upcoming rematch between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul in November, and when asked by talkSport's Jim White if other celebrities want to step into the ring, the promoter said: "Yeah, loads. But more like people like Wayne Rooney. I've got a podcast, he was on there recently, he loves it. He's been boxing in amateur clubs. Wayne would love to do a charity fight. All these guys, they love boxing."

Hearn added Rooney joked in the past about fighting former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand, who made a failed attempt to earn a professional boxing license in 2018.

Hearn said such a bout could be a good way of raising money for Sport Relief, or a similar charity, in the future.       

Related

    Every Champions League Squad 📋

    See who each of the 32 teams have picked

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Every Champions League Squad 📋

    See who each of the 32 teams have picked

    UEFA.com
    via UEFA.com

    Rooney 'Would Love' to Do Boxing Match

    According to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rooney 'Would Love' to Do Boxing Match

    According to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

    talkSPORT
    via talkSPORT

    The 5 Keys to Neymar Joining Barcelona in 2020

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The 5 Keys to Neymar Joining Barcelona in 2020

    Joaquim Piera
    via sport

    Madrid Lose Bale's Red Card Appeal

    Will miss next match vs. Levante, Hazard could take his place

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Lose Bale's Red Card Appeal

    Will miss next match vs. Levante, Hazard could take his place

    AS.com
    via AS.com