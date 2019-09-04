Eddie Hearn Says Wayne Rooney 'Would Love' to Take Part in Charity Boxing Match

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said Wayne Rooney has told him he "would love" to participate in a charity boxing match.

According to Michael Benson of talkSport, Hearn said the former Manchester United and England captain is keen to step in the ring and try his hand at one of his favourite sports.

Hearn will promote the upcoming rematch between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul in November, and when asked by talkSport's Jim White if other celebrities want to step into the ring, the promoter said: "Yeah, loads. But more like people like Wayne Rooney. I've got a podcast, he was on there recently, he loves it. He's been boxing in amateur clubs. Wayne would love to do a charity fight. All these guys, they love boxing."

Hearn added Rooney joked in the past about fighting former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand, who made a failed attempt to earn a professional boxing license in 2018.

Hearn said such a bout could be a good way of raising money for Sport Relief, or a similar charity, in the future.