Olympic Skier Blanca Fernandez Ochoa Found Dead at Age 56

Dieter Endlicher/Associated Press

Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, who became the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, was found dead in Spain at the age of 56 on Wednesday.

According to Jack Guy of CNN, she was last seen on Aug. 23, and a "massive search operation" was organized after her car was found Sunday. Her body was found in the mountains outside Madrid three days later.

The Spanish National Police tweeted a message offering condolences to her family and friends and thanking those who helped search for her.

Fernandez Ochoa competed in four separate Winter Olympics from 1980 to 1992.

She finished sixth in the women's giant slalom in the 1984 Sarajevo Games and fifth in the women's slalom in the 1988 Calgary Games. She won the bronze medal in the women’s slalom at the 1992 Games in Albertville, France, and made history for her country in the process.