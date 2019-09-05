CONCACAF Nations League 2019-20 Live Stream, Predictions for September Fixtures

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The inaugural CONCACAF Nations League group stage begins on Thursday, with the tournament to provide qualification for the 2021 Gold Cup.

Following a similar format to UEFA's recent Nations League, the four League A group winners will advance to the finals of the competition in June 2020.

Bermuda take on Panama in the opening action for League A (Group B) on Thursday, with League B and League C fixtures scheduled to take place in September.

Canada and Cuba kick off their group on Monday in League A (Group A). The United States are set to feature as a top-four seed, but do not play until October 11 when they face the Cubans in their opener.

September's Nations League Fixtures and Score Predictions

Thursday, Sept. 5

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Caymen Islands, 3 p.m ET, 8 p.m. BST, 1-1

Dominca vs. Suriname, 3 p.m ET, 8 p.m. BST, 2-1

Bermuda vs. Panama, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 1-4

Grenada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 3-0

Barbados vs. Saint Martin, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 3-0

Friday, Sept. 6

Bonaire vs. British Virgin Islands, 3 p.m ET, 8 p.m. BST, 1-1

Martinique vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 1-3

French Guiana vs. Belize, 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Saturday), 1-1

Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Saturday), 2-1

Guatemala vs Anguilla, 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. BST (Saturday), 0-0

Saturday, Sept. 7

Aruba vs. Guyana, 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Sunday), 2-2

Jamaica vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Sunday), 3-0

Montserrat vs Dominican Republic, 3 p.m ET, 8 p.m. BST, 1-0

Curacao vs. Haiti, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 2-1

Sunday, Sept. 8

Canada vs. Cuba, 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Monday), 3-1

El Salvador vs St. Lucia, 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. BST (Monday), 2-0

Saint Martin vs. British Virgin Islands, 3 p.m ET, 8 p.m. BST, 1-0

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Dominica, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 1-1

Belize vs. Grenada, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 3-1

Suriname vs. Nicaragua, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 1-2

Monday, Sept. 9

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. French Guiana, 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Tuesday)

Cayman Islands vs. Barbados, 7:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. BST (Tuesday)

Panama vs. Bermuda, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Tuesday)

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Aruba, 3 p.m ET, 8 p.m. BST

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Guyana vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Wednesday), 1-2

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Martinique, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Wednesday), 2-1

Montserrat vs. St. Lucia, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Wednesday), 2-2

Haiti vs. Curacao, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 1-3

Dominican Republic vs. El Salvador, 6 p.m ET, 11 p.m. BST, 0-1

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Cuba vs. Canada, 7:15 p.m. ET, 12:15 a.m. BST (Thursday), 1-2

Puerto Rico vs. Guatemala, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Thursday), 1-1

Matches will feature on TUDN in the United States. Live-stream links: floFC, Univision NOW and fuboTV.

Further Nations League fixtures to be confirmed by CONCACAF via the tournament's official website. See the Nation League website for full group information.

CONCACAF Announce 2021 Gold Cup Path

With the top seeds missing from the opening day of the Nations League, the spotlight falls on other teams that believe they can advance.

Canada and Cuba clash in League A (Group A) on Sunday, with the USA completing the three-team collective.

CONCACAF upped the competition stakes by announcing on Wednesday Gold Cup qualification will be linked to the final Nation League standings.

The governing body's official Twitter account explained the path to qualification:

Bermuda hope to be the surprise package in League A (Group B), and they begin their group campaign against Panama.

Mexico are the primary seed in Group B, but the Panamanians qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and were quarter-finalists at the 2019 Gold Cup, proving their mettle.

El Tri do not begin their tournament until October 15 when they host Panama.