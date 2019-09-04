US Open Tennis 2019: Wednesday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal can book a place in the last four of the 2019 U.S. Open by beating Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday night.

Nadal is arguably the leading contender to win the men's title after reigning champion Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw on Monday thanks to a shoulder injury.

The women's bracket will see 15th seed Bianca Andreescu take on Belgium's Elise Mertens in the last eight. Belinda Bencic or Donna Vekic await the winner in the semi-final, with Serena Williams facing Elina Svitolina in the other side of the draw.

Wednesday Night Draw and Picks

Men's Singles

(20) Diego Schwartzman vs. (2) Rafael Nadal: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST (Thursday) (Nadal)

Women's Singles

(15) Bianca Andreescu vs. (25) Elise Mertens: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST (Thursday) (Mertens)

Visit the U.S. Open website to see the draw in full

TV Schedule

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/12 a.m. to 4 a.m. BST: ESPN

Visit the U.S. Open website for a full TV schedule.

The 2019 U.S. Open will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, although Amazon Prime will provide live-stream coverage of the tournament.

Djokovic retiring from the tournament isn't the only reason to back Nadal to take the big prize. Roger Federer has also been sent packing, after the world No. 3 was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday.

Federer lost in five sets, clearing the path for Nadal to boss the rest of the bracket. The Spaniard has won 61 times in this competition over the years, with his latest a four-set beatdown of Marin Cilic:

Another factor in Nadal's favour is the relative strength of the draw compared to the 33-year-old. Beating Schwartzman will set up a semi-final match against either Gael Monfils or Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The winner would meet either Dimitrov or Daniil Medvedev in the final. It's not a foregone conclusion, but Nadal's Grand Slam experience and natural talent should see him through to a fourth title.

Andreescu will be many people's pick to get past Mertens. The Canadian has been in exceptional form, beating Taylor Townsend and Caroline Wozniacki in the last two rounds.

A powerful and varied return game has defined Andreescu's progress:

Still just 19, Andreescu has been building momentum. She's also been learning how to stay focused and hold her nerve when the crowd is against her:

However, as good as Andreescu has been, Mertens is yet to lose a set. She hasn't faced a seed up until now, though, so Andreescu could end the run.

Even so, Mertens is capable of disrupting Andreescu's power game. It will require continuing to boss the breaks.

Mertens has converted 10 break points in her last two matches, and if she wrecks the Andreescu serve early, the Belgian will reach a first singles grand slam semi-final since the 2018 Australian Open.