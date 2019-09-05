Neymar, Paul Pogba and the Spanish Giants Who Failed to Land Their Men

B/R

The summer's big transfer drama centered around Neymar dead-ended. After months of speculation and negotiation involving Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and, from a distance, Real Madrid, the Brazilian No. 10 will remain in Ligue 1, at least for another season.

The failure to secure his return to Barcelona after a sensational departure two years ago has left Barca's fans divided.

Some Cules were disgusted by the thought he would rejoin. Some reckoned he was the only player who could help to deliver what Lionel Messi famously refers to as that "so beautiful and desired" trophy, the UEFA Champions League, after humiliating exits to Liverpool and Roma in the past couple of years.

"The feelings around the crowd are mixed," says Ivan Monterrubio, a season ticket holder and member of Almogavers, the most visible of Barcelona supporters' groups at Camp Nou games. "In my case, I'm a bit upset because I really thought we were gonna get him in the end. I don't know why, but things changed. I would have been happy to see him return because right now, after so many failures in the Champions League, getting Neymar back—given his football performances—was the only chance we have to win it again. He's a superstar.

"On the other hand, half of the fans weren't feeling OK about signing him again because of the way he left in 2017. In the terms of his contract, [his lawyers claimed] it stated that if he left prior to completing his contract he had to get paid [€40 million]. He is trying to sue Barcelona because of this. Some fans feel embarrassed because Barcelona went public [with their pursuit]. It made some people uncomfortable with the thought of his comeback."

Analysts were confounded by the economics of a possible deal. When Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann earlier in the summer, for example, they had to get a €35 million bank loan to get the deal over the line.

Even if Neymar stumped up €20 million of his own cash for the transfer, as Diario Sport reported he would be willing to do, it remains a mystery where Barcelona would have found the rest of the money required to fund a deal north of €200 million, or slightly less with player trades added in, and excluding his gargantuan salary.

There was also the footballing side to consider. Where would Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde fit him in among a forward line that already includes several of the world's greatest stars?

"Seen from a purely economic sense, it didn't seem like a good investment," says Ramiro Martin, Barcelona-based author of Messi: Un Genio en la Escuela del Futbol. "And seen as an investment towards what the Brazilian, as a football star, can contribute, it didn't seem like a great investment either since, with the arrival of Griezmann, the possibility of also having Neymar would end up being more of a problem than a solution.

"Neymar, like Messi, Luis Suarez, Griezmann and other football stars, do not care for being substitutes in the big games. And it is tactically unlikely that Valverde could accommodate all four players in a team that aims to be balanced and competitive."

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The show isn't over yet.

Will Neymar be able to reintegrate himself into PSG's dressing room and appease the ultras among their fanbase who have been unfurling banners denouncing him as a traitor? Will he continue to push for an exit? There is the possibility that the soap opera could enter a second act when the transfer window reopens in January, as his buyout clause drops to €170 million next summer.

As far as Monterrubio is concerned, however, his race is run.

"After all that has happened, after Barcelona went public in its pursuit of him, I think he's done with Barcelona," he says.

The distraction of the Neymar transfer saga and injuries to Messi and Suarez have contributed to a poor start to Barcelona's league campaign. The club lost to Athletic Bilbao in the season opener and could only scrape a 2-2 draw away to promoted side Osasuna on Saturday.

Real Madrid have also been struggling to start their engine. They've turned in a couple of limp performances in their opening three games, including a draw at home to Real Valladolid and a scrambled 2-2 result against Villarreal in which Gareth Bale, who had been ostracised for much of the summer, turned up as an unlikely hero by rescuing the side with two goals.

The club's failure to sign Paul Pogba, who had been coach Zinedine Zidane's key summer transfer target, has left the squad's composition dangerously unbalanced: four central midfielders, nine attacking players and no obvious backup for Casemiro in the holding-midfield role if he gets injured.

Zidane's persistent tinkering with his lineup—playing with three central defenders, trying a 4-4-2 format and switching midgame to a 4-3-3, for example—has added to the uncertainty.

"There would have been a lot of excitement about [the arrival of] Pogba," says Alex Kirkland, who works as a presenter for Real Madrid TV. "He's been talked about as a possible Real Madrid player for years. It's been a strange start to the season. In some ways, there have been a lot of changes.

"Real Madrid have spent over €300 million. They've brought in Eden Hazard, who's probably one of the top five players in the world. And yet you look at the starting XI so far this season, and it has a very familiar look to it because of those €300 million signings, only Hazard is a definite starter when he's fit—and so far, he hasn't been.

"You had Ferland Mendy in the team the other day against Villarreal. He did very well coming in for Marcelo. You had Luka Jovic starting also in that game and looking quite good. But you look at the midfield, and it's pretty much the Real Madrid midfield we've known for five or six years. You look at the defence, and it's pretty similar. Of course, you've got Zidane in charge, too, who's a familiar face even though he left and came back again.

"It's strange because the club has spent a lot of money. They've brought in some interesting players. But there was talk about a potential revolution this summer, and, in fact, a Marca front-page headline during the week was 'What happened to the French revolution?' that Zidane talked about. In the league, Real Madrid may have dropped points, but it helps that Barca have had their own troubles—on the pitch, having dropped points, as well as in the transfer market. It makes a big difference in terms of taking the heat off of Real Madrid."

Real Madrid and Barcelona were Europe's biggest spenders this summer. In third place were Atletico Madrid, who have stolen a march on their rivals by taking maximum points from their first three league games, including a stirring 3-2 comeback win against Eibar on Sunday.

Even though Atletico manager Diego Simeone has had to oversee a more significant squad overhaul than either Barca or Real Madrid, effectively having to replace the spine of his team, including the loss of the club's iconic captain, Diego Godin, it's notable how quickly El Cholo has been able to foster a team spirit and coherent identity compared to his two big rivals. It's possible he could mount a title challenge.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"It's very early, but they've got a five-point and a four-point lead over Barca and Real Madrid, respectively," says Kirkland. "It looks like they bought really well in the summer. They've strengthened despite the loss of Antoine Griezmann. Joao Felix is incredibly exciting. The full-backs, Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi—I've been very impressed by Lodi—have [slotted in].

"Last year was supposed to be their year with the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano, but it didn't happen. Now there's a growing feeling that maybe what if this is Atleti's year? They've got a chance without question. It's between those three clubs. You have to include Atleti in that conversation with Real Madrid and Barca, especially given their early lead."

