US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule and Wednesday's Afternoon Draw Predictions

DOMINICK REUTER/Getty Images

The quarter-finals of the 2019 U.S. Open will continue on Wednesday afternoon with Gael Monfils and Belinda Bencic in action.

The former will take on Matteo Berrettini, while the latter faces off against Donna Vekic.

In the United States, TV coverage at Flushing Meadows runs from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. and from 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. on ESPN, while viewers in the UK can stream the action on Amazon Prime.

Wednesday's Afternoon Predictions

Men's Singles

(13) Gael Monfils to beat (24) Matteo Berrettini



Women's Singles

(13) Belinda Bencic to beat (23) Donna Vekic

Preview

Monfils and Berrettini's quarter-final will be the first meeting between the pair, and it will also be the first time either has met a fellow seed at Flushing Meadows this year.

Berrettini is only making his second appearance at the US Open—outside of qualifying—and last year he did not make it past the first round.

The Italian reached the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this year, though, and he's gone a step further this time around after he beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (6):

As for Monfils, he was a U.S. Open semi-finalist in 2016, and he also made the quarter-finals in 2010 and 2014.

The Frenchman comfortably dismantled Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the last round:

ESPN's Robert Bartlett was impressed:

If the 32-year-old is in similar form on Wednesday, it's difficult to see Berrettini coming out on top.

Bencic and Vekic have met before, with the former leading their head-to-head record 2-1.

The Swiss player will be out to avenge her 6-4, 6-1 defeat to the Croatian at this year's French Open, though.

Bencic comes into their quarter-final having knocked out world No. 1 and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the last round, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:

Meanwhile, Vekic survived a match point as she beat Julia Goerges 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3.

Tennis writer Carole Bouchard gave her take on the match:

It's likely to be an amiable encounter between the two on Wednesday:

Bencic is in the quarter-finals in New York for the second time, having made a run to the last eight in her first appearance at the U.S. Open in 2014.

Although Vekic won their meeting at the French Open comfortably, Bencic was playing her first full clay court season since 2015.

On her more favoured hard court, she should be more than a match for the Croatian.